Containing The Catastrophe

By Robert B. Reich

October 14, 2018

Author 47089
Reprinted from RobertReich.org

Donald Trump speaking at the Iowa Republican
Anyone still unsure of how (or even whether) they'll vote in the midterm elections should consider this: All three branches of government are now under the control of one party, and that party is under the control of Donald J. Trump.

With the addition of Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court is as firmly Republican as are the House and Senate.

Kavanaugh was revealed as a fierce partisan. He is not only the legal adviser who helped Kenneth Starr prosecute Bill Clinton and almost certainly guided George W. Bush's policy on the torture of detainees, but also a nominee who believes "leftists" and Clinton sympathizers are out to get him.

He joins four other Republican-appointed jurists who are just as partisan. Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and John Roberts have never wavered from Republican orthodoxy. Neil Gorsuch, although without much of a track record on the Supreme Court to date, was a predictable conservative Republican vote on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals -- which is why the Heritage Foundation pushed for him and Trump appointed him.

Even under normal circumstances, when all three branches are under the control of the same party we get a lopsided government that doesn't respond to the values of a large portion of the electorate.

But these are not normal circumstances. Donald Trump is president.

Need I remind you? Trump is a demagogue who doesn't give a fig for democracy; who continuously and viciously attacks the free press, Democrats, immigrants, Muslims, black athletes exercising First Amendment rights, women claiming sexual harassment, and anyone who criticizes or counters him; who treats the executive branch, including the Justice Department, like his own fiefdom and brazenly profits off his office; who tells lies the way other people breathe; and who may well have conspired with Russian President Vladimir Putin to swing the election his way.

Trump doesn't even pretend to be the president of all the people. As he repeatedly makes clear in rallies and tweets, he is president of his "base."

And his demagoguery is by now unconstrained in the White House. Having fired the few "adults" in his Cabinet, Trump is now on the loose (but for a few advisers who reportedly are trying to protect the nation from him).

All this would be bad enough even if the two other branches of government behaved as the framers of the Constitution expected -- as checks and balances on a president. But under Republican leadership, they refuse to play this role when it comes to Trump.

House and Senate Republicans have morphed into Trump sycophants and toadies -- intimidated, spineless, opportunistic. The few who have dared call him on his outrages aren't running for re-election.

Some have distanced themselves from a few of his most incendiary tweets or racist rantings, but most are obedient lapdogs on everything else -- including Trump's reluctance to protect the integrity of our election system, his moves to prevent an investigation into Russian meddling, his trade wars, his attacks on NATO and the leaders of other democracies, his swooning over dictators, his cruelty toward asylum-seekers, and, in the Senate, his Supreme Court nominees.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has emerged as Trump's most shameless lackey, one who puts party above nation and Trump above party. The House leadership is no better. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is Trump's chief flunky and apologist, but there are many others.

Now that Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court, you can forget about the court constraining Trump, either.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, blogs at www.robertreich.org.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011)


  New Content

We are soon to show our true metal. It may be we haven't any. We may just be a shallow, hollow, empty people, totally deserving of the worst the fates can throw at us.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 4:32:41 PM

Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008)


"His Base" - is not "going to wait forever". The "angry white men" are still waiting in Detroit and the "key battleground States in the Rust Belt" for all the lost "jobs, jobs, jobs" ("the U.S. economy must produce somewhere around 200,000 jobs a month just to keep up with population growth and last month we were way below that number") to come back from foreign shores and even Harley Davidson, our Made in America Icon, had to escape to "Made in China" to avoid the high tariffs on their motorcycles. Yes, "his base" is "no longer a forgone conclusion" - the "angry white men" will continue to "stew" unless they give "a thumbs up" for a Democrat, any Democrat in the 2018 Mid-Term elections.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 9:42:55 PM

John Rachel

(Member since Jun 2, 2011)


Containing the catastrophe? Brilliant guys like Reich let the steady incrementalist slide to the right destroy the country and now he wants to "contain the catastrophe". The catastrophe happened because the left puts forth no clear vision for the future but preoccupies itself with petty squabbling and a whack-a-mole mentality towards the addressing the problems. Every fragment of the "progressive movement" -- though what kind of movement consists of shards of broken dreams? -- protects and fights for its own tiny little piece of activism, never giving a hoot about the overall state of the nation and certainly never gives a nod to everyday citizens, who are the really victims of both the insidious designs of the right and the insouciance and self-obsession of the left.

Sure ... let's douse a building with gasoline, flick lit matches at it and when it bursts into a gigantic ball of flame, let's "contain the catastrophe".

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 10:23:04 PM

