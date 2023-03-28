 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

"Constitutional Crisis" in Israel - Yehudism is the driving force

By       (Page 1 of 9 pages)   No comments
Yehudism is a supremacist, predatory, violent and murderous ideology, which evolved in Israel out of Orthodox-Judaism, fostered and sponsored for decades by "left" and right-wing governments. It provides the ideological basis for the Jewish-Israeli Apartheid regime. Today, it is the driving force behind the current "Constitutional Crisis" (in a nation with no constitution). It corrupts Judaism worldwide. US Jews should lead the struggle against Yehudism and the Jewish-Israeli Apartheid regime.

Tel Aviv, March 25 - two similar opinion pieces pertaining to Yehudism have been published over the past weekend:

Menachem Klein, professor emeritus of Political Studies at Bar-Ilan University, has published an opinion piece titled: "Supremacy, oppression, power - the toxic face of the new Judaism."[i] Klein's opinion is particularly notable, since it comes from Bar-Ilan University - a public university that is clearly identified with Orthodox Judaism, is named after an Orthodox rabbi, and where at least ten courses in Jewish studies are required for graduation.

David Ohana, professor emeritus of State of Israel Studies at Ben Gurion University, has published an opinion piece titled: "Bezalel Smotrich's Nihilism is close to Nazism." [ii] Settler Smotrich is the leader of the "Religious Zionism" party, currently he holds the office of Minister of the Treasury, and is one of the key figures in the current ruling coalition.[iii] Ohana's assertions should not be applied only to Smotrich, as an individual, but to the ideology which Smotrich represents - Yehudism.

Yehudism is a supremacist, predatory, violent and murderous ideology. It evolved out of Orthodox-Judaism in Israel, fostered and sponsored for decades by "left" and right-wing governments. It provides the ideological basis for the Jewish-Israeli Apartheid regime, and is the driving force behind the current "Constitutional Crisis" in Israel.

Yehudism is supported by some segments of the Jewish-Orthodox community in the US and Europe as well. It corrupts Judaism worldwide and is likely to become a disgrace for generations to come.

There is no such thing as Palestinian people and Greater Israel

What triggered Ohana's piece was Smotrich's appearance in Paris last week. From a podium decorated with the map of Greater Israel - stretching from the Mediterranean to Iraq, including Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories, the Kingdom of Jordan and parts of Saudi Arabia - Smotrich announced that there was no such thing as "Palestinian people".


Jewish Press on Twitter: "Smotrich in Paris: 'No such thing as Palestinian people'".

Smotrich's statement drew condemnation from France, through the US, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, all the way to China.[iv,v,vi]

The aspiration for Greater Israel is central to Yehudism. The current "Constitutional Crisis" and widespread protest were triggered by a series of laws, which are now in the process of being enacted, and which aim at weakening the judicial branch and providing the executive branch with much greater power.[vii] However, it should be noted that the first law enacted in this series was the law repealing the 2005 Disengagement Plan.[viii]

The 2005 Disengagement Plan included withdrawing from the Gaza Strip and forming the Gaza Ghetto, as well as dismantling a small number of Jewish settlements in the northern part of the occupied Palestinian territories and prohibiting building any new Jewish settlements in that area by Israeli law (all Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are war crimes pursuant to international law).

Following the repeal of the 2005 Disengagement Plan, Yehudist settler "Minister of National Missions" Orit Strook ("Religious Zionism" party) announced:

"I don't know how many years it will take... the return to Gaza involves many sacrifices. Gaza is part of the Land of Israel and the day will come when we will return to it."

Dr Zernik's core research pertains to e-government and its significance for Human Rights and Civil Society.

Dr Zernik's core research pertains to e-government and its significance for Human Rights and Civil Society.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
