Constipation in Children: A Handy Guide

Constipation is something that nearly all of us face at least once in our lifetime. However, there are times when that time comes in way sooner than usual. Constipation in children is not only common, but it is also frustrating for the child as well as the parents. The child has bowel movements that are infrequent or dry, hard stools.

While constipation in children is not usually permanent, it is a common complaint caused due to changes in diet and early toilet training. Here are a few things you ought to know about constipation in kids:

Causes

Constipation occurs when the stool passing through the gut slowly. This leads the stool to become hard and dry. This may happen due to the following reasons:

1. Sedentary Lifestyle

The child is inactive throughout the day and does not have any physical activity. He or she eats fried and fatty food and is overweight or obese.

2. Lack of fiber and fluids in diet

Not eating enough fiber can also contributes to constipation. As does drinking inadequate water.

3. Changes in diet

Without enough fiber and fluid in the diet, constipation becomes a problem. This happens especially when a child switches from a liquid diet to solid foods.

4. Medications

Drugs like antidepressants can cause constipation

5. Changes in routines

Changes like hot weather, stress, travel, etc. can affect the bathroom routine of your child. This may also happen when he or she first starts school.

6. Dairy allergy

Having too much dairy can sometimes lead to constipation as well. This is especially the case with cow's milk.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

