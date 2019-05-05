 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/5/19

Conspiracy-Theorist-in-Chief Trump Tweetstorms the Far Right after Facebook Deplatformed Them

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 511263
Message Juan Cole
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From Informed Comment

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(Image by YouTube, Channel: smokaj0000)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Donald Trump is a conspiracy theorist, but not a kooky or harmless one. He is a far-right conspiracy theorist who made up 10,000 fictions and actively supports the scariest and worst elements of the American Far Right, from Alex Jones of InfoWars to more obscure and even more poisonous nightshades of the internet.

Because of his loss of touch with reality and his partisanship for racist and dangerous nutjobs, Trump spent Saturday morning showing twitter love for some hate speech advocates just banned from Facebook.

Trump's full-throated support for notorious Islamophobes and white nationalists comes just a week after a veteran was arraigned for having run over an American family of Hindu heritage, having believed they were Muslims, in a small town in northern California. And it came about a week after a white nationalist 19-year-old obsessed with white genocide and alleged Jewish plotting against him shot up a synagogue in San Diego county, killing a saintly congregant; the same young man had attempted just the previous month to burn down a local mosque.

- Advertisement -

As Trudy Rubin at the Philadelphia Inquirer points out, Trump is the enabler in chief of a violent white nationalism that is increasingly bold and menacing. She writes,

    "The statistics reveal how much has changed for the worse since Trump. ADL's annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents recorded a total of 1,879 attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions across the USA in 2018, the third-highest year on record since ADL started tracking such data in the 1970s."

Trump not only does not forcefully denounce far rightwing hatred, he excuses it, as he did recently when he defended his comments about "very fine people on both sides" regarding the Neo-Nazi invasion of Charlottesville, Va. in 2017.

Worse, he is dismantling the US government's ability to monitor and deal with the threat. He just disbanded a key domestic terrorism unit in the Department of Homeland Security, to protect his base. Amy Goodman notes, "in a review of 50 murders committed by extremists in 2018, the Anti-Defamation League found 49 came at the hands of right-wing extremists, with white supremacists alone accounting for 39 of the murders."

- Advertisement -

Trump isn't a doddering old fool. He is a Mussolini of this time, cultivating Brown Shirts and backing those who deploy the rhetoric of racialist hatred.

Someone impeach the mofo, quick!

Bonus video:

Wochit Politics: "Trump Is Fuming That Facebook, Instagram Banned White Supremacists"

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Juan Cole Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rupert Murdoch's Fox postpones Pirro, as his Sky Channel is Pulled from NZ Airwaves for airing Shooter's Video

Top 5 Mistakes GOP's Wohl Made in allegedly framing Mueller for Sex Charges

Who's Running John Bolton to Start a war with Iran? He worried even Mad Dog Mattis

India Doubles Iran Oil Imports: Are Trump's Sanctions Cratering?

Senators Grill Rick Perry on Transfer of Nuclear Info to Saudi Arabia Despite "Troubling Actions"

Jared Kushner Tries to Strip Refugee Status, Aid from Millions of Displaced Palestinians

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2599 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Another piece that wants us to think we absolutely need censorship over public media.

It goes on and on about things like "hate speech" and "conspiracy nutjobs", while acknowledging that Trump is all "those things". YET, there no call for Trump, or anyone in his administration, or in the MSM, to lose their accounts for exactly the same behaviour being cited as the reason for applauding the censorship of others.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 10:50:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 