Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Consortium News update on Seth Rich

By Josh Mitteldorf
This video provides new details from Kim Dotcom and Bill Binney to fill out what we know about the 2016 leaked DNC emails.

Background:

Seth Rich was a Sanders Democrat, managing computer systems for the DNC. He discovered that Hilary's nomination was being fixed by DNC insiders, and he reached out to Kim Dotcom to publicize this information. Kim had his own problems with US "law" enforcement, so he referred Rich to an Wikileaks portal.

Kim Dotcom had hinted and Julian Assange had announced that the incriminating emails were in the hands of Wikileaks when Seth Rich was shot in the back on July 10, 2016. Wikileaks released 20,000 emails on July 22, just prior to the Democratic Convention. Rich's murder was never solved, and many details contradict the official story of a simple mugging gone awry.

- Advertisement -

The DNC, with the help of Mueller and cooperation of the mainstream press, has turned the story on its head, alleging or implying that The Donald had colluded with The Russians to hack into the DNC server and steal the emails. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was embarrassed into resigning as DNC chair back when the emails were released, but since then, the press coverage has been overwhelmingly about the Russiagate narrative and allegations of Trump's role, with collateral charges that Assange himself was working for Trump or The Russians or both. The content of the emails has been filed away in the Great American Memory Hole. In addition to detailing the way in which the Democratic primaries had been rigged, the emails hint at pedophile scandals involving Tony Podesta, brother of Hillary's campaign manager and owner of the Pizzagate restaurant.

Details in the video:

Binney explains how time stamps embedded in the metadata of the leaked emails demonstrate that the files were not downloaded over the internet, but copied to a thumb drive. This confirms the narrative that the leaking was done by a DNC insider (Seth Rich) and not the Russian government

- Advertisement -

Binney takes down the whole Gucifer 2.0 narrative, and tells us (he should know!) that it has the appearance of a sloppily-executed CIA disinformation project. Gucifer is alleged by our CIA to be a pseudonym for the Russian intelligence agency that hacked into the DNC computer. Binney cites evidence that the files released by Gucifer were recycled copies of previously-released data.

In an audio recording, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claims there is an FBI report establishing that Seth Rich made contact with WikiLeaks.

Kim refers to an anonymous note purporting to be an Intern at the hospital where Rich was treated after being shot. He claims that Rich was not in critical condition when he entered the hospital, that he received an operation that removed the bullet, that he was recovering nicely before hospital administrators removed him from the recovery room, and he died. [Bill Still]

Kim Dotcom told us that there were two more email leaks after Rich was dead. He speculates that when Rich was downloading the emails, he also uploaded software that provided a back door into the computer accessible to other interested parties, maybe even Russians.

 

- Advertisement -

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Twitter Bans The Donald

Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
  New Content

Clearly there is more to the Seth Rich murder than what the official story indicates...and there have been many stray pieces that indicate that the actual story is much more like what is presented here...I hope some additional evidence will shed light. I suspect that Seth Rich is a huge hero, and it would be great if that truth could come out in a way that did not endanger the people who know that for sure.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 12:35:30 AM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
I linked this a week ago, but it was not headlined, so very few actually saw it or listened to the interview. I think this is important information for the public to know.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 12:40:31 AM

Indent
nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
For certain.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 2:31:47 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


This topic is of major interest to any thinking person, I'd say be definition. Sorry I missed Lila's link, but I'll be watching the full video as time permits.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 5:34:10 PM

Barry Kissin

Author 8435

(Member since Oct 29, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


"Seth Rich had to be eliminated before [fabricated] Russiagate could be perpetrated." That is the substantiated conclusion of my op-ed posted on Aug 7 at https://www.opednews.com/articles/2/Russiagate-The-Miserable-by-Barry-Kissin-Assange_Government_President_Truth-Held-Hostage-190807-428.html

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 3:57:30 PM

