Consortium News update on Seth Rich

- Advertisement -

This video provides new details from Kim Dotcom and Bill Binney to fill out what we know about the 2016 leaked DNC emails.

Background:

Seth Rich was a Sanders Democrat, managing computer systems for the DNC. He discovered that Hilary's nomination was being fixed by DNC insiders, and he reached out to Kim Dotcom to publicize this information. Kim had his own problems with US "law" enforcement, so he referred Rich to an Wikileaks portal.

Kim Dotcom had hinted and Julian Assange had announced that the incriminating emails were in the hands of Wikileaks when Seth Rich was shot in the back on July 10, 2016. Wikileaks released 20,000 emails on July 22, just prior to the Democratic Convention. Rich's murder was never solved, and many details contradict the official story of a simple mugging gone awry.

- Advertisement -

The DNC, with the help of Mueller and cooperation of the mainstream press, has turned the story on its head, alleging or implying that The Donald had colluded with The Russians to hack into the DNC server and steal the emails. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was embarrassed into resigning as DNC chair back when the emails were released, but since then, the press coverage has been overwhelmingly about the Russiagate narrative and allegations of Trump's role, with collateral charges that Assange himself was working for Trump or The Russians or both. The content of the emails has been filed away in the Great American Memory Hole. In addition to detailing the way in which the Democratic primaries had been rigged, the emails hint at pedophile scandals involving Tony Podesta, brother of Hillary's campaign manager and owner of the Pizzagate restaurant.

Details in the video:

Binney explains how time stamps embedded in the metadata of the leaked emails demonstrate that the files were not downloaded over the internet, but copied to a thumb drive. This confirms the narrative that the leaking was done by a DNC insider (Seth Rich) and not the Russian government

- Advertisement -

Binney takes down the whole Gucifer 2.0 narrative, and tells us (he should know!) that it has the appearance of a sloppily-executed CIA disinformation project. Gucifer is alleged by our CIA to be a pseudonym for the Russian intelligence agency that hacked into the DNC computer. Binney cites evidence that the files released by Gucifer were recycled copies of previously-released data.

In an audio recording, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claims there is an FBI report establishing that Seth Rich made contact with WikiLeaks.

Kim refers to an anonymous note purporting to be an Intern at the hospital where Rich was treated after being shot. He claims that Rich was not in critical condition when he entered the hospital, that he received an operation that removed the bullet, that he was recovering nicely before hospital administrators removed him from the recovery room, and he died. [Bill Still]

Kim Dotcom told us that there were two more email leaks after Rich was dead. He speculates that when Rich was downloading the emails, he also uploaded software that provided a back door into the computer accessible to other interested parties, maybe even Russians.