

(Image by Egberto Willies) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

This time just may be different. The message articulated by this conservative woman should scare not only politicians owned by the NRA but the National Rifle Association themselves.

I attended the March For Our Lives rally as KPFT 90.1 FM's Politics Done Right reporter. I interviewed many people about their reasons for attending the rally. The person that gave me the most hope other than this groundbreaking work by high schoolers was Gill Hoffman, a staunch Conservative.

This Conservative woman had a lot to say as she called out the National Rifle Association as a failed organization that does not care about the interest of the people. I asked her given the stance of Conservatives on the gun control issue why she was there. Her answer was thoughtful and profound.

- Advertisement -

"The narrative has resulted in most people thinking that generally speaking Conservative are aligned with the NRA," Jill Hoffman said. "In my experience, most Conservatives are not aligned with the NRA. But the NRA speaks for all Conservatives, and that is just not what we need to represent. The NRA is not a good actor. They are deceptive. They are a 501.C4 organization, and they should have limitations on how much they could lobby for their tax status. They clearly have much more influence than a 501.C4 organization should have. And I think that Conservatives like myself believe that this is an issue where there is a lot more common ground than not. And we need to be the ones speaking up and neutralize the NRA's influence."

The polls agree with Ms. Huffman. Most Americans do not support the policies of the NRA. Jill Hoffman was not alone. Many people at the rally wanted others at the rally to know they were no bleeding heart Liberals trying to take America's guns away. They said they wanted sensible gun control like everyone else.