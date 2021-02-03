 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Conquistador Syndrome

Author 32780
Q Anon Shaman
Q Anon Shaman
(Image by not sure)
>

Q Anon Shaman

Dear afflicted and infected,

These are the opening words to a series of writings in a book I wrote, The Terraist Letters. I wrote the phrase conceptualizing not a physical infection, but allegorizing a mental degradation. We are wholly afflicted by a series of heavyweights infecting us and our perspective with inability to rise or move forward, some times with more frequency than others. The 2020 plague has allowed realizations of the symbiotic nature of consciousness, individual health, and the health of the collective like no other time period encapsulation.

I was going to title this article the shithead spectrum and relay what is a timeless experience of all modern day juveniles from one perspective or another, but I try not to curse except when times call for it. When I was in school there were certain kids that dragged the group down, that limited class production and perspective. The kids that were overtly dragging class productivity down enabled others, like me admittedly at the time, to be lazy and though I was not the worst, the worst enabled me to get away with not trying my best. The shithead spectrum measures the collective in which there are some who are overtly negative enabling those who have fear of growth or lack motivation to grow, and desire to be in a stasis that is unproductive. They can perpetuate this because among the shitheads they relatively harmless and not worth mention. The shitheads drag down collectives in this manner.

As time went on I realized limiting the idea to the shithead spectrum was possibly not the best way to obtain attention or change minds! However, it is still worth mention and after hundreds of thousands of dead, in part due to shitheadedness, I find it important to mention.

Conquistador Syndrome

In the year 1500 an apocalyptic level of fear swept across Europe and many places, but especially Catholic Europe and Spain. It was after all a millennium and a half after the first coming of Jesus and therefore the belief in the likelihood of his second coming to bring about trials and tribulations in the form of Biblical judgement of all everyone increased to psyche afflicting and infecting level. The Spaniard subconscious was permeated by apocalyptic fears of judgement and of end times pertaining to their lack of moral development and their lack of fulfilling monotheistic mandates.

While no second coming transpired, and no Biblical judgement was set upon Spain itself, Spain and Spaniards set it upon the world, The Spaniards became everything they might have been afraid of and worse to the people of The Americas who were most viciously slaughtered during The Inquisition. The Catholic Spaniard Conquistadors were afraid of some monotheist constructs that took spiritual lessons and made them into a mockery of humanity resulting in severe shitheadedness and Conquistador Syndrome.

I ask for all of Spain to forgive me for the label because all of humanity is susceptible to this hypocritical approach, but The Inquisition was perhaps the most notable. Today we see The Conquistador Syndrome manifest in The Trumpery of The USA. While the same monotheistic monothematic fears play out within their apocalyptic conclusions the same Conquistador Syndrome affronts the rest of us in class, in the collective. In fact, their fear brings about what they fear only they attempt to perpetuate the suffering they fear on certain perceived outsiders.

Fear of the results of not facing our moral and mortal flaws, fear of the results of not facing our lacking development both individually and collectively results in extreme motivations to conquer the outside, since the inner battle has been surrendered, Conquistador Syndrome. So that instead of doing the inner work, instead of understanding and overcoming our own selves, the esoteric and the spiritual we take on the exoteric outer work of some inquisition, some crusade, some jihad. The inner inquisition, crusade and jihad is what spirituality would require us to seek rather than some outer war upon others in attempts to control some part of creation on behalf of God, that God controls already.

Ethan was raised in Maine, Manhattan, and Mendocino, California. Ethan has traveled the world and has been employed as a Private Detective, a dishwasher, a valet, a snowboard instructor and always a poet. Ethan Indigo Smith (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
