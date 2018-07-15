Connecting Ukraine's Monsters Through a Ukrainian Diaspora Handler

- Advertisement -

Over the last few articles, we looked at real-life examples of how and why intel for hire companies are dangerous. Companies staffed with people who have no loyalties or training are generating information that gets read at the highest levels of government. This includes the (PDB) President's Daily Briefing. The President of the US uses the Intelligence from the PDB to decide if American military forces are needed to intervene in the real world.

Ukrainian Intel providers are an example of this. It is a hybrid mix made up of private contractors for the most part. They are supplying tainted information to American NGO's and think-tanks. This information is making it into the US President's Daily Briefing.

Ukraine does this by supplying Intel to the Atlantic Council and pay-to-play analysts like Bellingcat Intel that is full of fabricated information or evidence. Ukrainian Intel handed off the fabrications to secondary sources like Bellingcat or the Atlantic Council. This way, Ukraine can be sure fake information is making its way to the Oval Office unchecked and unedited as shown in previous articles.

Uninformed opinions based on emotionally and politically charged analysis from faulty OSINT models. They use social media as a basis for their analysis. Unfortunately, this model replaced a lot of the real Intel US agencies used to provide for decision makers. This Intel model only serves the private companies that provide it and their customers outside of government.

Based on fabricated results, Ukrainian Intel operatives are working hard to con the US Congress into supplying them with money. They use this money to attack media that doesn't support Ukraine's right to violence against its people. Increasingly they use it to promote fascist policies destroying the safety net Ukrainians had in health care, child care, and retirement.

Ukrainian Intel does this through attacks on media groups. Their goal is to force a conflict between the US and Russia to happen. From 2014 onward, they have repeatedly stated this was their only goal and America owed them that much.

The 3 sentence summary looks like this. The Ukrainian Intel and espionage units CyberHunta and Ukraine's Cyber Alliance- aka Fancy Bear don't respect treaties, accords, or peace agreements their own country signs. The unit was also comprised of Russian FSB and GRU traitors and is still staffed by Ukrainian hackers, Information Operation units, and hit-for-hire units developed in conjunction with Myrotvorets (PeaceMaker). They are overseen by a Diaspora handler that gets them tools, political support, and money from the US and Canada.

The spy, sabotage, information operations, and hit squads are functioning in Ukraine and claim the authority to work anywhere in the world including inside the USA. In fact, they have been working illicit information operations in the US since 2014.

Let's take three avenues of approach to look into this. Given that most of the Ukrainian hacking,espionage, hit-for-hire, and information operation groups money and direction is provably coming from the Ukrainian Diaspora in the US and Canada, we need to ask:

Why is this happening? How is this happening? Who is responsible for putting this together?

Was there a single event that changed the course of the war in Donbass for the Ukrainian Congressional Committee of America (UCCA) and the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) and made it personal?

We are going to show the Ukrainian Diaspora reaction to what it considers a cataclysmic event followed by planned and executed strategy to destroy Russia's credibility, wealth, image, and to threaten its existence. In doing so they willfully risked American Democracy and world peace.

Push every non sequitur event that happened in late 2013 through mid-2014 aside. This includes Crimea seceding. All of it was planned, staged, and pushed into being by the Ukrainian Diaspora and executed by Trizub-Banderi (Dimitri Yarosh) and other nationalist forces.

The nationalists knew Crimea needed little pressure to get pushed over the edge and act the way it eventually did. They used the same threats of violence the nationalist planners used in the early and mid 90's putdown of the Crimean referendums. This was where Dimitry Yarosh cut his teeth while coming up through the ranks in nationalist Ukrainian groups. At the time he was part of the enforcer muscle that was going to murder Crimean leaders that didn't comply with Ukrainian nationalist demands.

In 2014 they started delivering on the threats of serious violence they made in the early 90s. Making sure the peninsula left Ukraine raised the stakes radically. They could say Russia attacked, Russia annexed, Russian soldiers are fighting. They needed this while they pushed the US to get involved with what would have been a regional conflagration and could have tipped into WWIII.

