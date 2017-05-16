Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   4 comments
General News

Congressional Briefing Panel: Paper ballots crucial to the future of election integrity

By       Message Marta Steele     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/16/17

Become a Fan
  (13 fans)

From flickr.com: Day 156: .Civic duty. {MID-73023}
Day 156: .Civic duty.
(Image by seanmfreese)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Paper ballots are crucial to the future of election integrity, a panel of seven distinguished experts all agreed at a congressional briefing on Strengthening Election Cybersecurity yesterday, May 15. And bipartisan cooperation is vitally necessary toward this goal.

Paper is essential to elections, in the form of optical scanner-generated ballots, with voter-verified auditable paper trails (VVPAT) as generated by some touchscreens an alternative, but ditching the DREs (direct-recording electronic voting machines ) altogether is vitally necessary. The problem is that most states can't afford to purchase new machinery. The nationwide cost of replacing systems more than ten years old and hence out of date (running on Windows XP if not older operating systems) as well as beyond their usability limits and lacking security, would be around $100 to $200 million--a price low by most governmental standards, said James Woolsey, former CIA Director and Chair of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. If the federal government can't provide it, certainly wealthy "angels" can, or NGOs or foundations. Like the Koch brothers or George Soros, he later joked.

- Advertisement -

But too much public alarm over cybersecurity, or any other issues at the voting level will reduce voter confidence. That fact was not disputed.

So many issues were touched on and there was only an hour and a half for each panelist to speak and audience questions to be taken.

The distinguished panel was moderated by Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University Law School. She was joined by Ambassador Woolsey; Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer (ret.), a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research and a contributor to Fox News; Lawrence Norden, deputy director of NYU's Brennan Center for Justice; Susan Greenhaigh, election specialist at the Verified Voting Foundation; James Scott, senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology; and Alex Halderman, professor of computer science and technology at the University of Michigan.

Greenberg began the discussion with a theme that all agreed was necessary to any progress on cybersecurity, bipartisan cooperation. So far, legislation addressing election integrity and machinery has been sponsored and cosponsored by Democrats. All the members of the new congressional caucus on fair elections that was formed last year are Democrats. President Trump promises to include Democrats among the consultants included in his proposed Commission on Election Integrity, which is really about "scientifically" rationalizing away Hillary Clinton's 3 million popular vote victory over him in Election 2016 (click here). Whom will he appoint? Perhaps Ambassador Woolsey, who humorously described himself as a Lieberman-style Democrat?

- Advertisement -

Professor Halderman, well known among election integrity activists for successfully hacking into Internet voting machinery introduced for possible use in the District of Columbia in 2010, noted that 52 different election system models are used in this country. All are subject to virusing singly or contagiously or at an even wider range if central tabulators are used, even those not connected to the Internet.

Countrywide our decentralized technologies, have systems varying in most cases from county to county. A few are centralized statewide, but municipalities are very wary of interference by the central government. Hacking is hardly impeded, however. Expert hackers like Russia, Guccifer, Anonymous, or even ISIS choose the most vulnerable models in the most critical, battleground areas.

In Michigan, he said, 75 percent of counties outsource management of their systems to outside providers, making the whole state vulnerable to hacking. He praised and advocated the use of paper in elections, comparing it to the old-fashioned magnetic compasses airplane pilots use when their computers fail. In 2016 more than 70 percent of votes were on paper ballots, most of which weren't resorted to even where final tallies were close, which is when paper ballots are most useful in providing exact and accurate vote counts.

Further, we must have risk-limiting audits--that is, post-election audits of a number of ballots statistically valid in the context of the total number of votes--a system that must be in place by Election 2020 "or we'll be sitting ducks."

Ambassador Woolsey, who said that he wasn't a cyber expert, demonstrated deep expertise on the art of "disinformation," a form of deception in which Russians excel other countries and on which they devote a huge amount of taxpayer money, all to deceive the West. An example was pro-communism propaganda, which they spread among 30 million Western Europeans successfully, as apparent in their election results, despite all of the post World War II aid the United States supplied to them. This is the world's biggest target and Russia's favorite one.

"Vulnerability gives access," said Lt.-Col. Shaffer, next to speak. We must learn to think like the adversary. Technology has been weaponized. In 1991 General Norman Schwartzkopf displayed an elaborate map of strategies he planned to use against Iraq in the Gulf War. This

included deceiving Iraq by leaking the information that his troops planned to occupy Kuwait

- Advertisement -

when the actual plan was to invade a small part of it. But the map was accidentally left displayed and the strategy therefore stymied.

We must make sure that the principle one citizen equals one vote endures, a cardinal principle recently enforced by federal judges in Texas, where opponents wanted to redraw districts according to the number of voting-aged citizens rather than the full population.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.wordsunltd.com

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006. She is also author of the 2012 book "Grassroots, Geeks, Pros, and Pols: The Election Integrity Movement's Nonstop Battle to Win Back the People's Vote, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Heads Up! Bernie to Be Interviewed on MSNBC 9 pm Tonight with "Exciting" News

Review: Andrew Kreig, "Presidential Puppetry: Obama, Romney, and Their Masters"

Ohio Heroes On Path To Deposing Rove

Smart Security or Dumb Dollar$?

There Is Life on Mars, Not Just Water

Shall the Truth Set Us Free? (with a surprise afterword by Greg Palast)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 307 fans, 2275 articles, 5136 quicklinks, 5412 comments, 491 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is an amazing development, considering that pundits like Chuck Todd have called electronic voting concerns conspiracy theories.

We in the election integrity world must get the word out on this as much as possible.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 3:05:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Marta Steele

Become a Fan
Author 8481
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 1, 2007), 13 fans, 262 articles, 32 quicklinks, 460 comments, 43 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Rob,


Thanks for your help finding me a good picture!

It's miraculous that this cooperative development is reaching the mainstream. I think it's not improbable that the Ambassador may be

one of the people chosen as a Democrat on Trump's "Commission." He's a conservative Democrat, in line with the Blue Dogs. I'm really interested in

which Democrats Trump appoints: George Soros? One of the Koch brothers ran for HR as a Democrat a while back, as I recall.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 5:09:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 81 fans, 385 articles, 1240 quicklinks, 4573 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Thanks, Marta, this is great coverage!

Submitted on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 3:09:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Marta Steele

Become a Fan
Author 8481
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 1, 2007), 13 fans, 262 articles, 32 quicklinks, 460 comments, 43 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content
Thanks for the H1!

Submitted on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 5:06:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 