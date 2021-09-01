 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/1/21

Congress is a Deadly Extremist Organization

Seal of the United States Congress.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)

"What Drove 9 Moderate House Democrats To Hold Up Their Party's Agenda?" Nathaniel Rakich asks at FiveThirtyEight. "[N]ine moderate Democrats threatened to vote no on moving forward with Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget resolution, unless the House first voted to pass the Senate's bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package."

Though the word "moderate" appears 14 times in the story's body (and three times in a graphic outlining "ideological measures and electoral statistics" for the nine Democrats in question), Rakich never explicitly defines the term other than implicitly as describing "centrist" politicians who sometimes cross party lines on contentious issues.

Webster's offers a clue as to what might constitute a real moderate: "[O]bserving reasonable limits; not excessive, extreme, violent, or rigorous; limited; restrained."

In other words, the exact opposite of Congress.

Congress is by definition -- for example, the powers it claims under the US Constitution, even if it bothered to abide by that document's limits, which it seldom does -- an extremist organization.

Congress claims the power to seize the fruits of your labor -- or, in the form of military conscription, that labor itself -- for whatever projects it happens to fantasize into existence, and the power to cage or murder you should you resist.

For example, take the budget resolution and infrastructure bill that these "moderates" quibbled with the order of voting on.

In 2020, the Gross Domestic Product of the United States, according to the World Bank, came to about $21 trillion. That's probably quite high given that government spending is treated as "production," but it's the best number I have.

If the World Bank is correct, the two bills in question alone -- excluding any and all other congressional spending, of which there will be plenty -- presume to dispose of 21.4% of the wealth you created by busting your hump at work last year.

On the bright side, the Senate version of the bill did away with $80 billion in proposed funding for the IRS to bulk up the aforementioned caging/murdering of people who don't fork over.

The nine supposed "moderates" Rakich analyzes have almost certainly voted during their terms in Congress to, by several orders of magnitude, steal more money than the Mafia and kill more people than al Qaeda.

The pretense that Congress is anything other than the most powerful combination of death cult and organized crime syndicate on the planet is even less convincing than that Bigfoot video your uncle brought back from his hunting trip in Idaho.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Yes, your 'the most powerful combination of death cult and organized crime' surely has 'come to pass' for Congress in the 21st Century - the United States has no 'rule of law' that includes the president ever since the House Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) took "impeachment is off the table" for Bush. His AUMF of 2001 and 2002 had 'never' authorized 'all the big lies he told about Iraq' and Afghanistan, for which he is not accountable for or responsible for his own deeds and actions in a nation of laws.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021 at 5:08:23 PM

