Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Congress Must Investigate Collusion Between Monsanto and the EPA, Now

By       Message Katherine Paul     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/2/17

- Advertisement -

Reprinted from www.organicconsumers.org

- Advertisement -

"I have cancer, and I don't want these serious issues in HED [EPA's Health Effects Division] to go unaddressed before I go to my grave. I have done my duty."

It's been four years since Marion Copley, a 30-year EPA toxicologist, wrote those words to her then-colleague, Jess Rowland, accusing him of conniving with Monsanto to bury the agency's own hard scientific evidence that it is "essentially certain" that glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller, causes cancer.

Copley has since died. But her letter suggesting that EPA officials colluded with Monsanto to hide the truth about Monsanto's flagship weedkiller has been given new life.

Thanks to the persistence of hundreds of plaintiffs in lawsuits alleging that they (or their deceased family members) were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma after being exposed to Roundup, newly discovered internal emails and other documents are being made public. And they paint an increasingly troubling and sinister picture of corruption.

- Advertisement -

The Organic Consumers Association is calling on Congress to immediately and fully investigate these and any other revelations that may come to light.

A long history of deceit

For decades, Monsanto has enjoyed a revolving-door relationship with government agencies like the EPA and USDA, giving the chemical company unprecedented power to influence and manipulate the regulatory process.

Meanwhile, the biotech behemoth has attacked scientists' claims that its flagship product, Roundup, causes harm to both humans and the environment, by discrediting scientists who raise concerns, coercing others into producing industry-friendly research, and manipulating corporate media into spinning a favorable narrative.

And while on the one hand clinging steadfastly to its claim that Roundup is "safe," Monsanto strong-armed the junk food industry into joining forces against consumers who said fine, if your Roundup-sprayed GMO foods are safe, you should have no problem labeling them.

But just as the truth about DDT and Agent Orange came too late for many of its victims, so it appears to be the case for hundreds, or more likely tens of thousands of people--all over the world--who have been affected by Monsanto's Roundup.

Here in the U.S., victims are fighting back through a wave of new lawsuits--more than 700, filed in St. Louis, Mo. (Monsanto headquarters) and Alameda, Calif.

- Advertisement -

As reported in EcoWatch, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., co-counsel in some of the lawsuits, told St. Louis Public Radio:

"We're bringing the lawsuit to address the injuries that have been caused by Roundup and glyphosate to mainly farmers and farm workers, but we think that consumers and home gardeners have also been affected."

Monsanto is sticking to its story, that "when used according to directions," Roundup is safe. Farmers who spray it, consumers who use it in their yards needn't worry, the Biotech Giant says. But as lawyers and reporters sift through and pore over thousands of pages of court documents, Monsanto's claims of safety ring more and more hollow.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Katherine Paul is associate director of the more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Monsanto's Roundup: The Whole Toxic Enchilada

Who Should Clean Up Big Ag's Mess?

Congress Must Investigate Collusion Between Monsanto and the EPA, Now

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 8 fans, 4 articles, 817 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I appreciate your shining some light on this issue, which strikes a significant nerve with me.

It seems impossibly coincidental, the rise in cancers, neorological diseases and even celiac disease--which, to the best of my knowledge, is a recent phenomenon--until you begin to scrutinize Monsanto and how ubiquitous Roundup has become since the mid-70s.

Monsanto is--along with Dow and Shamrock--one of the companies that proliferated use of the dioxin-laced chemical defoliant Agent Orange.

Since its transition into a responsible food biodiversity company, or whatever euphemistic genre it's going by these days, Monsanto has spread Roundup--which I call Agent Orange Lite--all over the planet through its blanket spraying of, among other staples, wheat, soybeans and corn--over which Monsanto holds a treacherous monopoly.

So, yes: Something should and must be done. I highly doubt Congress will be the ones, though, to do it. We can definitely start by boycotting all of Monsanto's chemical poisons and their aluminum-resistant seeds (which brings up an entire other issue that I won't get into here).

It would be a start, at least.

Every day that passes tightens the Monsanto squid's tentacles over control of the world food supply. We must start somewhere: otherwise, human progeny in just a few short decades will have no choice but to consume nutritionally deficient garbage, all of it from Monsanto.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 7:55:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 543 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Yeah, the same EPA that told everyone, the day after 9/11, to go back to Wall Street and not to worry, as Ground Zero was perfectly safe.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:33:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 