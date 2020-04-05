We innocently choose the side of "good"

Against outrageous evil we protest

It seems so clear, we side with what is best

And take the stand we manifestly should.

All morals are a kind of cosmic jest

That turns our supple twigs to hardened wood.

Conflict and strife invade the neighborhood

As conscience turns each tribe against the rest.

And so when on life's stage it comes to pass,

Sucked into strife by mutual disdain,

Good souls create a passionate morass-

That culminates in grief, despair and pain.

If struggle is for you a source of pride,

Give thanks for those who take the other side.

- JJM = #6 in the I Ching Sonnet project