- Advertisement -

http://worldbeyondwar.org/nowar2017

Media, including live or recorded video, welcome.

Speakers will include:Medea Benjamin, Nadine Bloch, Max Blumenthal, Natalia Cardona, Suzanne Cole, Alice Day, Lincoln Day, Tim DeChristopher, Dale Dewar, Pat Elder, Bruce Gagnon, Philip Giraldi, Will Griffin, Seymour Hersh, Tony Jenkins, Larry Johnson, Kathy Kelly, Jonathan King, Lindsay Koshgarian, Peter Kuznick, James Marc Leas, Annie Machon, Ray McGovern, Rev Lukata Mjumbe, Elizabeth Murray, Anthony Rogers-Wright, Alice Slater, Gar Smith, Susi Snyder, Mike Stagg, Jill Stein, David Swanson, Robin Taubenfeld, Eric Teller, Brian Terrell, Brian Trautman, Richard Tucker, Donnal Walter, Larry Wilkerson, Diane Wilson, Emily Wurth, Kevin Zeese. Read speakers' bios"

WHERE: American University Katzen Art Center,4400 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016; All events in the Recital Hall. Workshops on Sunday in the Recital Hall, and in Rooms 112, 115, 123, and 128. How to get there.

- Advertisement -

WHEN: Friday, Sept 22: 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept 23: 9 a.m. -- 9 p.m.; Sunday, Sept 24: 9 a.m. -- 9 p.m.

"Not only is the U.S. military the biggest consumer of fossil fuels in the world," commented World Beyond War chair Leah Bolger, " it is also the biggest polluter and contributor to climate change. If we are truly serious about saving our environment, then these correlations can not be ignored."

AGENDA:

- Advertisement -

Sept 22

7-8 p.m. Conference Opening Plenary: David Swanson, Jill Stein, Tim DeChristopher, plus music by Bryan Cahall.



8-10 p.m. Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence will present its annual award, this year to Seymour Hersh. Past recipients have included Coleen Rowley, Katharine Gun, Sibel Edmonds, Craig Murray, Sam Provance, Frank Grevil, Larry Wilkerson, Julian Assange, Thomas Drake, Jesselyn Radack, Thomas Fingar, Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, William Binney, and John Kiriakou. Presenting this year will be Elizabeth Murray, Annie Machon, Larry Johnson, Larry Wilkerson, and Philip Giraldi.

Sept 23

9-10:15 a.m. Understanding the intersection of pro-environment and anti-war activism, with Richard Tucker, Gar Smith, and Dale Dewar.

10:30-11:45 a.m. Preventing domestic environmental damage of militarism, with Mike Stagg, Pat Elder, James Marc Leas.

- Advertisement -

12:45 p.m. -- 1 p.m. welcome back music by The Irthlingz Duo: Sharon Abreu and Michael Hurwicz.

1-2:15 p.m. Combining movements globally, with Robin Taubenfeld, Rev Lukata Mjumbe, Emily Wurth.

2:30-3:45 p.m. Financial tradeoffs, budgets, and conversion, with Lindsay Koshgarian, Natalia Cardona, and Bruce Gagnon.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3