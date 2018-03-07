Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Confederacy 2.0

By       Message Christopher Zell       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 506274

From flickr.com: Lady Liberty {MID-260525}
Lady Liberty
(Image by frankieleon)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

If you keep moving towards a particular destination, then eventually, despite delays, distractions and denials, you will arrive there. With this in mind, we need to consider where current trends are taking our nation. To me, the outcome might be called "Confederacy 2.0".

The practical authority of the federal government is being challenged to a degree not seen since the Civil War. Overcoming the marijuana prohibition by states is nullification in real terms. Then there are efforts to secure hemp production (Rhode Island) or decriminalize all illegal drugs (Oregon) or ignore federal food-safety regulations (Maine) or undermine climate-change inaction by reaching out to other nations (California) or restoring net neutrality (Washington state). Recent examples of "interposition" have emerged in which state officials shield illegal immigrants from capture by federal authority -- the sort of thing that preceded secession in our past.

Would some states "nullify" if abortion was blocked by Congress (NYS Constitution)? Or would others refuse future federal orders about gun control (Missouri legislature)? How about surveillance issues or aspects of the NDAA that suggest future martial law (Idaho House)? The trends by states are already there, for better or worse.

The end of the American Dream and projected trillion-dollar deficits coupled with deep political polarization suggest that our central government will lose much of its "soft power" to control the nation. Additionally, both political parties are damaging the very legitimacy of federal elections -- blaming outcomes they don't like on supposed non-citizens voting or sketchy foreign meddling (although Saudis and Israelis are given a 'free pass'). Ironically, our political system seems to be thereby achieving the very mass distrust allegedly engineered by Russia!

- Advertisement -

Bad marriages don't always end in divorce. Sometimes, partners stick together in name only, enduring the misery (and discreetly "seeing other people"). This may be a model for the future USA even if outright secession never happens -- and it does no good to argue points of law about what the Constitution allows when the Bill of Rights is so casually disrespected -- by colleges, courts and both parties, each in their own way. This is about what states or even parts of states can get away with, regardless of what the Supreme Court says (as has happened with marijuana). It is also about the centrifugal forces that can tear a nation apart when seeking greedy partisan advantage overwhelms all else. There was a time when our nation achieved Voting Rights, Civil Rights and Medicare as a nation -- things that appear impossible today.

If de facto "Confederacy 2.0" seems implausible to you as a future of broken federal authority, then what will overcome the challenges that will cause it? Will we deeply unite as citizens, live within our means and stop flirting with collapse as an unsustainable global empire? Will we stop the erosion of a common national culture, secure our borders with compassion and maintain the historical standards of citizenship? (Do you believe in miracles?)

It might be the least bad outcome that we can realistically hope for. Find a nice state and move there.

- Advertisement -

Good Luck to us all.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

An eclectic observer and amateur futurist. A compassionate adult with a high functioning autistic teenage past.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Could Vladimir Putin Save The United States?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Christopher Zell

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 1 articles, 453 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The subject of de facto nullification needs more attention than the mainstream media is giving it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 9:08:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 