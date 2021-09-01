-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Preface: The "9/11" horror and it related events, e.g., Afghanistan, are topics on which I have written numerous times over the years. At this time of year in particular, I sometimes revisit a column that I previously published. This year I am revisiting a fanciful column that I originally published on the old "The Political Junkies" website (defunct for quite some time now): "What Condi Rice Might Have Said Before the 9/11 Commission (Fiction/Satire)." If some of what Rice "testified to" in the fictional hearing sounds familiar, think of the current investigations --- and not --- of Trump, the Repubs., and "Jan. 6."

Introduction

This column was written on April 7, 2004, the day before National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice was to testify before the 9/11 Commission. I want to thank the Center for American Progress (Washington DC, http://www.centerforamericanprogress.org) who's web-based "Progress Report" of April 7 provided much of the factual material that I use below. As you will see as you read it, most of this testimony is fictional. Not only that, it highly unlikely that Dr. Rice would ever say any of the words that I have put into her mouth, much less believe any of them.

However, both how the tragedy of 9/11 came to pass and what are the true root causes of the subsequent events, primarily the US invasion of Iraq, remain largely a mystery. [Note that in this particular column I paid no attention to Afghanistan.] The fictional "testimony" below attempts to explain what happened and why, with a unitary hypothesis of cause. I thought that it would be fun to put that hypothesis into Dr. Rice's mouth. And so, this is what she might have said (but surely did not).

"Dr. Rice's testimony" [on, fictional, April 7, 2004]

It is my pleasure to appear before you today. Since I am appearing under oath, I have decided indeed to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help me God (and yes, my father was a pastor). You should know that I have submitted to the President my resignation as National Security Advisor, effective at the end of this session with you. Press speculation that I have functioned as a staff person to the President rather than as a policy-maker are totally true. Like my good friend Colin Powell, with whom I have much in common as you can plainly see, I have often been "out-of-the-loop." At this juncture, I can no longer function as a front-person for this Administration. Further, since they have, it is quite obvious; set me up to take the fall for them, I have decided this one time to beat them to the punch.

As I said, I have been out-of-the-loop and have had little access to real intelligence. I am not even privy to what went on in that famous meeting between the Vice-President and top leaders of the oil industry. As to our sources in the CIA, the NSA, the FBI, and elsewhere, much of what was used by the Administration to justify its actions in terms of the invasion of Iraq has been shown either to be totally false or twisted. I am basing my remarks, therefore, on two kinds of intelligence: raw data accumulated by the various intelligence agencies that has been shown to be correct, e.g., that there was no known link between Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden, and, I have to say, speculations of various kinds that have been wide-spread on the web. Some of that speculation has occasionally made it into one or more respected sources in the print media. However, since what has been put out, certainly from my office I must admit, as the justification for completely missing the boat on 9/11, and then as the reasons for invading Iraq, has been almost totally without foundation, I find myself coming to believe that to some extent, at least, that speculation is correct.

As you know, the White House opposed the formation of this Commission and then when it was finally established, put limits on its investigation. You may recall that the President originally appointed Henry Kissinger to head the Commission, in my view at the time would have been a politically as well as functionally incorrect move. The White House resisted full funding of the Commission, opposed a time extension for it (even though now they want to "vet" the Final Report before it is made public, which sounds as if they are looking for a way to put off its publication until after the November election). They have been very chary of providing access for Commission members to important White House documents and even to notes that Commissioners themselves had taken during their limited access to them.

