Concordianism: Beyond Capitalism and Socialism Toward a World of Peace and Justice



Concordian economics

Introduction

Concordianism is purified Capitalism, 100% Capitalismas well as purified Socialism. Concordianism shares some of the goals, but none of the means of Socialism. In Concordianism, the Governmentrather than the Statedemocratically decides on the rules of the road, and lets the Market 100% free to operate within those rules.

Concordianism is the result of the fusion of the thought of Keynes and Hayek. In Concordianism, there is not even a scent of the bloviation of Hegel and Marx. Faithful Marxists have not yet realized that Marx was a sociologist and a philosopher: he was not an economist. Once he conceded that "labor" is a commodity to be bought and sold on the market, he gave up the fight before entering the ring.

In Concordianism, "workers" are the owners of whatever they produce; in Concordianism there is this ancient category of thought: Ownership of Property. This is a category of thought erasedliterally erasedfrom polite political discourse by none other than our beloved Thomas Jefferson. The operation is well known. In order to preserve the United States union, as a price to pay for the preservation of the original sin of slavery, he found no better solution than to amend the Lockean formulaliterally a synthesis of Locke's system of thoughtof life, liberty, and property.

In the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson changed the formula to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. What is happiness? What is its pursuit? Is this a task to be removed from personal responsibility and slapped on to the state for fast production? Is this goal ever to be achieved?

What a tangled mess has the thought of our best thinkers during the last four to five hundred years produced! For highlights, see "A Cascade of Errors (1517-2017)."

Yes, let us get away from abstractions. After reintegrating men and women in the social context, to create Aristotelian Somists out of Individualists and Collectivists, Concordian economics creates Concordians and Concordianism.

Concordian economics

Fifty years in the making, 27 of them assisted by Professor Modigliani, a Nobel Laureate in economics at MIT and 23 years by one of the sharpest minds in economics, Professor M. L. Burstein, Concordian economics offers a set of integrated policies to fight both inequality and poverty at the same time.

This is a property that was pointed out by our first Gloucester poet laureate, Vincent Ferrini, who, reviewing for the local paper my fundamental book titled The Economic Process, in 2002 stated that Concordian economics "has the answers to universal poverty and the anxieties of the affluent."

Annotating this bookfor the second timethe Journal of Economic Literature in its December 2017 issue (p. 1642) states: "Expanded third edition presents the transformation of economic theory into Concordian economics, shifting the understanding of the economic system from a mechanical, Newtonian entity to a more dynamic, relational process."

Reviewing my latest paper titled "Concordian economics - An Integration of Theory, Policy, and Practice," Professor Lawrence Katz of Harvard on March 24, 2019, wrote: "I have read over your paper with interest. You present some intriguing ideas and make the case for Concordian economics. But I must conclude that your engaging paper is not a good fit for the QJE."

Concordianism

