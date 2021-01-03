 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech    H4'ed 1/3/21

Con Fusion Reigns

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Big Bang / Cold Fusion
Big Bang / Cold Fusion
(Image by CottonIJoe from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The reality glares coldly and harshly upon any of those who can wrench their minds from the comforting delusions of normality to face the unsparing question that has overwhelmed the writer. They discover a frightful queerness has come into life. Even quite unobservant people now are betraying, by fits and starts, a certain wonder, a shrinking and fugitive sense that something is happening so that life will never be quite the same again.

- H.G.Wells, Mind at the End of Its Tether (1945)

As we fast approach the Singularity, we are nearing that point in the paradigm shift ahead where we will need to change language horses in midstream soon. Whoa, Nelly!

It always seems to be about language, some genius nincompoop comes along and brings us through a concept that was always there, but unseen, until our hero (usually a guy; I guess girls can't do the math; imagine the kind of world it would be if they could) talks us through it with tweaked words that we reader-respond to in sufficient numbers that we go, 'yeah, okay, why not?' and next thing you know Earth's not flat anymore but mindblowingly round.

Soon, very soon, Google, hard at work on a quantum computer, combined with Moore's Law, will announce another linguistic breakthrough that will bring us through the concept of being One and Zero, On and Off -- at the same time. Currently, we're (guys and gals) calling that state a qubit. Why a qubit? I wondered. Does the qu refer to queer bit -- you know, like a Bradley/Chelsea particle, giving up the secrets of its physics, jailed either way off-and-on whether On-or-Off, to set the rest of us free from the molecular bigotry of our collective digi-stim culture? Then I read further, found it was nothing that deep, and intuited that the qu referred to quantum, which is further evidence of my political erosion under the Lesser Evil regime, but at least I'm no longer living a life of illusion (as Bogie would say it.) Oh, wait.

Anyway, speaking of no longer stimulating digital illusions, recently, while casually reading various mainstream publications, I came across worrisome signs of nincompoopery without the attendant genius required for the piece to make sense. Often, if it's not a qubit, or double entendre, there's a risk that we're looking at quackery. Take, for instance, the Guardian Environment piece a few of days ago. "Is nuclear fusion the answer to the climate crisis?" by Oscar Schwartz. Nuclear fusion? Huh? I was nonplussed because just last week I reviewed Daniel Ellsberg's new book here, The Doomsday Machine (highly recommended), and one section of it -- the development and testing of the H-Bomb -- was so f*cking scary I needed helium gas after reading it just to lift my spirits.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

Crusoe 300: The Myth of the Rugged Individualist

Nixing China: The Road for De'tente to Dete'ste

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Hawkins

Become a Fan
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Aug 11, 2020), 1 fan, 141 articles, 1 quicklinks, 188 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Walking on sunshine.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 3, 2021 at 3:27:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 