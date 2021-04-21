 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 4/21/21

Comply or Die: The Only Truly Compliant Person in a Police State Is a Dead One

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Author 87833
Americans aren't dying at the hands of police because of racism.

For that matter, George Floyd didn't die because he was black and the cop who killed him is white.

Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, died because America is being overrun with militarized cops, vigilantes with a badge, who have almost absolute discretion to decide who is a threat, what constitutes resistance, and how harshly they can deal with the citizens they were appointed to "serve and protect."


Police officer fired for pepper-spraying Black and Latino lieutenant during traffic stop Bodycam and cellphone video shows how a Virginia officer pepper-sprayed a Black and Latino Army lieutenant during a traffic stop in December. Christina ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS This Morning)   Details   DMCA

These warrior cops may get paid by the citizenry, but they don't work for us and they certainly aren't operating within the limits of the U.S. Constitution. As retired Philadelphia police captain Ray Lewis warns, "The system is corrupt. Police really are oppressing not only the black community, but also the whites. They're an oppressive organization now controlled by the one percent of corporate America. Corporate America is using police forces as their mercenaries."

Now, not all cops are guns for hire, trained to act as judge, jury and executioner in their interactions with the populace.

However, the unfortunate reality we must come to terms with is that the good copsthe ones who take seriously their oath of office to serve and protect their fellow citizens, uphold the Constitution, and maintain the peaceare increasingly being outnumbered by those who believe the lives (and rights) of police should be valued more than citizens.

It doesn't matter where you livebig city or small townit's the same scenario being played out over and over again in which government agents, hyped up on their own authority and the power of their uniform, ride roughshod over the rights of the citizenry.

Indeed, if you ask police and their enablers what Americans should do to stay alive during encounters with law enforcement, they will tell you to comply, cooperate, obey, not resist, not argue, not make threatening gestures or statements, avoid sudden movements, and submit to a search of their person and belongings during encounters with the police.

In other words, it doesn't matter if you're in the right, it doesn't matter if a cop is in the wrong, it doesn't matter if you're being treated with less than the respect you deserve: if you want to emerge from a police encounter with your life and body intact, then you'd better comply, submit, obey orders, respect authority and generally do whatever a cop tells you to do.

In this way, the old police motto to "protect and serve" has become "comply or die."

This is the unfortunate, misguided, perverse message that has been beaten, shot, tasered and slammed into our collective consciousness over the past few decades, and it has taken root.

This is how we have gone from a nation of lawswhere the least among us had just as much right to be treated with dignity and respect as the next person (in principle, at least)to a nation of law enforcers (revenue collectors with weapons) who treat "we the people" like suspects and criminals.

At a time when growing numbers of unarmed people have been shot and killed for just standing a certain way, or moving a certain way, or holding somethinganythingthat police could misinterpret to be a gun, or igniting some trigger-centric fear in a police officer's mind that has nothing to do with an actual threat to their safety, even the most benign encounters with police can have fatal consequences.

The problem, as one reporter rightly concluded, is "not that life has gotten that much more dangerous, it's that authorities have chosen to respond to even innocent situations as if they were in a warzone."

Warrior copstrained in the worst case scenario and thus ready to shoot first and ask questions laterare definitely not making us or themselves any safer.

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights.
 

