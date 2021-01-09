Committing War Crimes to Please U.S. Politicians: The Case of Denmark

"We perceive it as natural that once again we are on the way to war, part of our every day", explained Vibeke Schou Tjalve, senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies.



"People believe that if the USA says that it is wise, so it is wise for us to be with them... We have broken our hymen." Danskerne bakker op om indsatsen mod Islamisk stat - politiken.dk

Since the 1991invasion of Iraq, Denmark has been fighting US wars, and since at least October 2, 2014, when Tjalve explained why, practically every military researcher at universities and military think tanks agree that, "Denmark is at war to please America". [i]

This was part of news then as Denmark sent four F-16 war jets and 300 mercenaries to Baltic States-Poland (between April and December 2014) in response to the US-led coup against Ukrainians democratic government. Sanctions against Russia followed. [ii]

I had recently committed civil obedience against Danish mercenaries' return from killing Afghans. The state created "Flag Day", in 2009, to honor its modern Vikings fighting abroad. On that day, September 5, in 2013, a parade-ceremony took place at the Queen's Copenhagen castle (Rosenborg). As a colonel opened the ceremony, I stepped from the civilian onlookers onto the Højlydt demonstrant sendt i jerngreb på flagdagen | BT Nyheder - www.bt.dk (Loud demonstrator in "iron grip" on Flag Day. BT photo by Erik Refner).

Queen's grass, unfolded my "Stop the War" banner and shouted at the mercenaries, "Stop the Killing". A "patriotic" civilian leapt up and placed me in an iron grip. He and two soldiers dragged me off the holy grass to a police/military area where a leading police officer asked my birthplace and then instructed me: "You can return to America and demonstrate there, but not here."

I refused to comply, and landed in jail. The duty officer informed me, "There is democracy in Denmark but you cannot disturb our heroes' ceremony. You can go to Syria and see what happens when you demonstrate."

Having prevented me from more "provocation" by demonstrating for peace against the first woman prime minister, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, I sat in a tiny cell as this Social Democrat gleefully told her Danish war adherents, standing by the government-parliament Christiansborg castle, "Denmark is one of those countries that contributes most. We are at par with the Americans, and therewith we believe Denmark is a strong, active and most solidarity NATO nation."

New Cold War Against Russia

Denmark is not the only vassal state adhering to the US Military Empire. Every member of the Economic Union--EU is composed of 27 states, and NATO has 30 countries--follows suit. Russia is now under sanctions by EU (as are China, Iran, Venezuela and other "rogue states"), because 97% of Crimeans (1,274,096) voted to join Russia, while 2.5% (32,000) voted to remain with the neo-fascist-led coup government of Ukraine. Eighty-three percent of those eligible voted. A year later, the very capitalist Forbes magazine wrote:



The US and European Union may want to save Crimeans from themselves, but the Crimeans are happy right where they are. One year after the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula in the Black Sea, poll after poll shows that the locals there-be they Ukrainians, ethnic Russians or Tatars-are mostly all in agreement: life with Russia is better than life with Ukraine.

EU punishes Russia despite punishing its members, who otherwise worship "free market trading". "Economists from Kiel and Hong Kong calculated in 2019 that $4 billion in trade each month would be lost due to anti-Russian sanctions. Of these export losses, $1.8 billion or 45 percent are borne by authorizing countries, 55 percent by Russia." EU hurts itself again: Sanctions against Russia extended (news-front.info).

EU originally introduced sanctions on July 31, 2014, for one year in response to Russia's actions of "destabilizing the situation in Ukraine." EU extends them periodically. Nevertheless, these European "democracies" do not consider sanctioning Israel for its repeated brutality against Palestinians, the seizure of their homes and land, and invading neighboring countries. Not to mention sanctioning the US for aggressively warring upon many peoples, attempting coups in Venezuela and Nicaragua, successfully backing a coup in Bolivia, encircling China's waters...

Denmark allows its banks to whitewash monies that come from drug and arms smuggling, refuses to plug loopholes in taxes so that the very rich can claim refunds from taxes they haven't paid. These matters have been news for years. Yet when a corporation sells jet fuel to Russia, which it uses to destroy IS terrorist enclaves in Syria, Denmark calls this criminal.

