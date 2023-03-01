 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News

Commemorating the Ten Years of Pope Francis' Papacy (REVIEW ESSAY)

No comments
Pope Francis Korea Haemi Castle 19.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: English: Korea.net / Korean Culture and Information Service (Jeon Han) Français : Korea.net / Service coréen de culture et d'information (Jeon Han) ???: ???? / ??????? (??) ???????: Korea.net / ????????? ?????????-?????????????? ?)   Details   Source   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) March 1, 2023: On October 10, 2009, I published my first OEN article: "Why Obama Should Shun the Pope's Views on Abortion":

In 2009, Barrack Obama was the president of the United States, and the pope was Pope Benedict XVI. In brief, I argued that President Obama should shun Pope Benedict XVI's and the Roman Catholic Church's opposition to legalized abortion in the United States following the 1973 ruling of the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade - the landmark ruling which the Supreme Court has more recently now over-turned. In my critique of the Roman Catholic Church's untenable position regarding the supposed beginning of distinctively human life, I argued in favor of the philosophical position of the moment of ensoulment as virtually identical with the Supreme Court's position regarding the fetus' viability.

After the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, single-issue American voters emerged. They voted against political candidates who supported the roe v. Wade ruling. Over the years since the 1973 ruling, those single-issue American Catholic voters morphed into today's American Catholic cultural warriors.

In any event, Pope Benedict XVI subsequently stunned the world by resigning as pope in March 2013. Subsequently, the cardinal-electors of the Roman Catholic Church elected Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, Argentina, to be the new pope. On March 13, 2013, he stepped forward only a balcony at the Vatican for his first public appearance as the new Pope Francis, the name that the first Jesuit people chose to honor the medieval Italian St. Francis of Assisi, the founder of the Franciscan order.

For an introductory survey of Pope Francis' thought, see the 2018 200-page essay collection titled A Pope Francis Lexicon, edited by the journalists Joshua McElwee and Cindy Wooden (Liturgical Press).

Now, Pope Francis seriously disappointed the expectations of the American Catholic cultural warriors, thereby earning their vociferous opposition to his papacy and his priorities.

Drawing on the Argentine Jesuit Father Jorge Mario Bergoglio's 1991 essay on what he refers to as corruption, I discuss both the right and the left cultural warriors in my OEN article "Right vs. Left Culture Warriors in the U.S." (dated January 25, 2022):

Now, for an account of the conservative American Catholic opposition to Pope Francis, see the British papal biographer Austen Ivereigh's graphically titled 2019 400-page book Wounded Shepherd: Pope Francis and His Struggle to Convert the Catholic Church (Henry Holt).

But also see the Italian papal biographer Massimo Borghesi's 2021 270-page book Catholic Discordance: Neoconservatism vs. the Field Hospital Church of Pope Francis, translated by Barry Hudock (Liturgical Press Academic).

As Borghesi's mention of "Neoconservatism" in his subtitle suggests, Pope Francis' vociferous American Catholic critics appear to be incensed by his pointed critique of unbridled capitalism. To understand where he is coming from in his critique of unbridled capitalism, see Anthony M. Annett's 2022 300-page book Cathonomics: How Catholic Tradition Can Create a More Just Economy (Georgetown University Press).

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
