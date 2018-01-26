Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Coming soon to an election precinct near you: The Revenge of the American Voter

"We know things are bad -- worse than bad. They're crazy. It's like everything everywhere is going crazy. Now I want all of you to get up out of your chairs. I want you to get up right now and go to the window. Open it, and stick your head out, and yell: 'I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not gonna take this anymore!"

That famous quote is, of course, from the great movie Network in which a greatly distressed TV anchor Howard Beale, played superbly by Peter Finch, vents his anger and frustration about what's going on in this country and the world, and implores his fellow Americans to do the same, to "not take it anymore."

Well you know what? That kind of call to rise up and fight back during those times was sorely needed and the same is true in the America of today. Yes, enough is enough and more than enough and it's time for the American voter to say, "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not gonna take this anymore!"

I'm not going to stand by and watch these craven Republicans get reelected and then continue to pursue policies and actions that are the opposite of what Americans need and want. We have had it and now it's time for payback"

After watching the American Dream slowly but surely wind down over decades American are, for the most part, extremely angry and frustrated with what is going on, and especially with this government that rejects the time honored belief that this is a government of, by and for the people.

Most of this anger is aimed at the Republicans who control both the White House and the Congress. While Democrats leave a lot to be desired and need to be far more effective in their opposition role, it's the Republicans who are continuing to try to dupe Americans into accepting their twisted ideology.

How much more of this Republican treachery will the American people take before they, like Howard Beale, say that they're not going to take it anymore? Poll after poll indicates that, on important issues facing this country, the views of the American people are almost diametrically opposed to those of the Republicans whose agenda is so very negative and destructive.

Negative and destructive, how so? Well let's just take at some of the major priorities of the GOP:

*Repeal and replace Obamacare: why in the world work to destroy a critically important healthcare program that covers nearly 24 million Americans? If it has problems then just fix them. Republicans should want to provide the best medical coverage in the world for their fellow Americans but they have not the slightest intentions of doing that.

*GOP tax reform; Republicans' unstated mission is to send all newly created income to those at the top of the income spectrum and giving the bulk of the tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy. That's not a positive direction.

If Republicans knew anything about economics and practiced ethical politics they would give the largest portion of the tax cuts to small businesses that create most of this country's jobs. And don't Republicans understand that when Americans have good jobs and pay less in taxes they spend far more on new homes, autos, appliances, and various other consumer products? And that fuels a growing economy?

*Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid: when many millions of Americans are highly dependent on these important social programs why would Republicans want to either cripple or destroy them? That's sociopathic thinking. Here are politicians who personally have the best medical coverage, pension plans and many other benefits, and they have this obsession with taking important benefits away from other Americans.

*Immigrants have made America a great nation: why are they now almost becoming an endangered species? Mr. Trump, fully supported by his GOP colleagues, is going after minorities and people of the Muslim faith, painting all of them with the same brush of violence. This is simply unconscionable.

Who knows what Trump and Republicans will do with the Dreamers, the almost 2 million undocumented immigrants who came to his country at a very early age? 800,000 of them have been accepted into DACA and another 1.1 million qualify for acceptance. They are mostly Latinos, generally in their twenties and thirties, and have blended well into this society.

They could face deportation if President Trump officially ends the DACA program which has so far shielded them from such a fate. Is Trump capable of initiating this mass deportation, could he be so very cruel?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

Michael Payne

  New Content

So The Revenge of the American Voter will soon come to an election precinct near you; and the best thing that you can do for your country is to become a part of it.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 4:17:21 PM

Leslie Johnson

Reply to Michael Payne: New Content

My husband and I are "on it". Joined the local Progressive group and now I'm going to put my latest bumper sticker, "If the 99% vote, the 1% won't matter" right next to "End Citizens United". Quietly, though, I'm real discouraged...just as bad, or worse, as income inequality is the divide between the informed and the un- or ill-informed.


Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 5:48:38 PM

John Zwiebel

Reply to Leslie Johnson: New Content

You might want to read this Intercept article. I hope you'll recognize that the Democrats are scamming you just as much as the Republicans are. You'll get "more bang for your buck" if you support "Our Revolution" and "Brand New Congress" candidates.

THE DEAD ENDERS

End Citizens United, an ostensible political reform group, was founded in 2015 by three consultants from Mothership Strategies, all veterans of the DCCC. End Citizens United has since paid Mothership Strategies over $3.5 million in fees, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:12:09 PM

larry payne

Reply to Michael Payne: New Content

I haven't had any faith in the American voting system since electronic voting was installed. E-voting machines originated in Texas. The e-voting companies were owned by Republicans. That first year in Texas, three Republicans won their race by exactly 18,000 votes.
Watch this video by an election watchdog and see if you still have any faith that voting will make a difference.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 6:15:00 PM

John Zwiebel

Reply to larry payne: New Content

You are so right Larry. And what have the Democrats done about it? The same thing they've done about gerrymandering -- NOTHING!


Greg Palast and Brad Freeman (bradblog.com) are excellent resources for additional documentation on this fraud being perpetrated by both political parties.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:21:51 PM

Nelson Wight

Reply to larry payne: New Content

Howdy, Larry - I've never found anything to disagree on with you!

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:36:09 PM

Anton Vodvarka

  New Content

The author seems not to have noticed that the DNC mob has changed exactly nothing and learned exactly nothing from their richly deserved defeat after running an entirely corrupt, deaf, dumb and blind campaign. Do they really believe that, once again, they are going to win with some political corpse simply because he/she is not Trump? The Democratic Party has shown itself incapable of reform, as the Clinton gang and the Obama fraud have clearly demonstrated. Moreover, our entire electoral system is FUBAR, the will of the electorate repeatedly thwarted by foul means in this century. The whole exercise has become a farce of juvenile identity politics, manipulation of voter rolls, gerrymandering, elimination of exit polls and the obvious hacking of tabulation machines.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 6:29:30 PM

Jim Thomas

Reply to Anton Vodvarka: New Content

Anton,

You got it exactly right. I am a former member of the Democratic Party who no longer buys the "lesser evil" fraud sold by that gang of crooks. I did not vote for either Trump or Clinton and will not vote for any other neocon/liberal. What does the election of Democrats get us? More illegal wars of aggression. More neoliberal policies, including the so-called "trade" policies such as TPP that Obama tried so hard to force on us. And more vote fraud, which the Democratic Party utilized to put their neocon/neoliberal darling on the ballot. Doesn't the prospect of accomplishing all that simply thrilling? The entire electoral/political process is completely corrupt. There is no functioning democracy in this Country. Like the Republican Party (I call it the Nutcase Party), the Democratic Party serves only the 1% and the party elites who do their bidding. It is the enemy of the people.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:00:46 PM

John Zwiebel

Reply to Jim Thomas: New Content

Hey Jim!


That's MY copyright on that statement!


:^)

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:24:16 PM

Michael Payne

Reply to Anton Vodvarka: New Content

I'm fully aware of the failures of the Democratic Party. It and its members must wake up and present a clear message and an agenda to Americans that show the great contrast between it and the GOP. Don't just keep trying to take down Trump and fight against Republicans but present specific plans for better healthcare, repair of the infrastructure and immigration; to clearly show that their objectives and priorities are radically different from Republicans.

They should already have initiated a massive campaign to recruit voters for the upcoming elections, especially the voting blocs of African Americans and Hispanics. Also go all out to try to stop GOP efforts to suppress the vote. They need to get off their dead butts.

This entire election process and control of government is extremely corrupted and contaminated with the money, power and influence of the power brokers. It's all about $$$$. It will take a political revolution to decontaminate it. It's like an octopus that has its tentacles around the body of America.

So right now it's impossible to fix all these problems. However, there is one thing that the American people have the power to do; and that is to fully recognize that the twisted Republicans are ripping and tearing at the foundations of this country and they must rise up and throw as many of them as possible out of Congress. The root of this festering problem has been the failure of the American people to do just that. And now it's time to rise up, do what is right for their country. And it's time for revenge.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:06:25 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

Reply to Michael Payne: New Content

Sorry, but any "clear message" from the current Democratic party will be a huge lie, like all the rest of their "messages."

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:18:21 PM

John Zwiebel

Reply to Michael Payne: New Content

Michael (why is it I'm always responding to [a] Michael?)


You sabotage your entire statement with your last paragraph. Placing the blame for the state of our country entirely on the Republicans is the kind of black and white thinking that got us into this mess in the first place. Voters went for the Republicans in 2010 because they were angry with the Democrats. Now, if (a mighty big if) they switch back to put Democrats in office, they are going to be betrayed once again.


The "festering problem" isn't Republicans it is the political process. The party elites of the Democratic Party are happy to take your money and pay themselves enormous bonuses. They make noises about the "big bad Republicans", but then turn around in the middle of the night and allow, if not actively support, the Republican agenda to move forward.


There are just as many Democrats to throw out as there are Republicans. Heidi Heitkamp, John Tester, Colin Peterson for example. Angie Craig in MN lost the last election because she's a rich b*tch who was hardly different from the Republican she was running against.


Read the "Dead Enders" article I posted earlier, and recognize that concentrating solely on the Republicans may change the make up of Congress, but it won't address the issues that make you "Mad as Hell".

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:33:57 PM

Nelson Wight

Reply to John Zwiebel: New Content


BRAVO, JOHN !!!! Michael is such a holdout for the Dreadful Democrat Party; he may have it in mind that Jesus was a Democrat !

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:49:11 PM

Anton Vodvarka

Reply to Michael Payne: New Content

Sorry MP but I don't share your optimism nor do I see much difference in the end product of either party's policies; we are caught in a good cop/bad cop act. I suspect that those who may be seeking "revenge" are the hundreds of thousands who attended Sanders' rallies and crowd-funded his progressive campaign. The DNC gang's utterly corrupt, larcenous suppression of his candidacy clearly demonstrates their incapacity for reform. It is time for an American Labor Party.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 8:10:57 PM

Dave Turner

Reply to Anton Vodvarka: New Content

The internal workings of the Democratic Party are in a horrible state, and that Perez hasn't ended the super delegates is a prime example of how much extra control that they want over a fair vote/voice. Your vote/voice counts, if it falls inline with our backers. It cannot be any more top down leadership than that, so get in line and support our candidate while we undermine your candidate. See you at the poles.


The bigger future failure that is coming is what the university intelligentsia has done to rob the Democratic Party of their up and coming supporters with identity politics. It completely splinters the support of the Democratic Party and will allow no solidarity within the identity groups. If gays have their own truth, and African Americans have their own truth, and Trans have their own truth, etc. etc.....What truth connects them? What message accidentally leaves out one of the groups that you still need the support of? How do you align the identity groups without the unintentional result of ranking them in some level of importance? Does the identity group still support you if they are ranked 3rd in importance? Can you represent a group well if they actually rank last?


Identity politics is now embedded with the younger liberals, and it makes the solidarity that carried the Democratic Party to great achievements in the 1960's and 70's, impossible.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:55:37 PM

Chuck Nafziger

  New Content

The US government is for the 1%, by the 1%. It amazes me that fools still think the dems are different. This article proves there is no hope for this country.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 6:47:05 PM

John Zwiebel

  New Content

While this represents a "nice thought", it totally misrepresents the betrayal perpetrated by the Democrats. After 70% of voters chose Sanders over Clinton in the Hawaii primary, 8 of 10 Super Delegates voted for Clinton at the convention. 3 of those Clinton Super Delegates are our current representatives to Congress. I am not going to "get over it". I am not voting for a corporatist ever again.

Check out Schumer's claim that he is the one responsible for Trump announcing that the US will move its embassy to "the capital" of Israel, Jerusalem.

Recall that Clinton was responsible for the overthrow of the Honduran Government which directly lead to the murder of Berta Caceres.

Understand that Obama sanctions the murder by drone of Yemenis.

While the 4 issues listed, immigration, GOP tax, cuts to entitlement and Obama care are "important" they hardly are "most important". The moral injury caused by the expansion of the American Empire is not going to be addressed by the current Democratic candidates.

I am frustrated that so often Obamacare is written up as if it is a wonderful thing. Yes, a few more Americans have health insurance, but the trade-off was that the Insurance Companies would make much, much more money.

I am not alone in recognizing the marginal difference between Republicans and Democrats. The "tidal wave" that is coming is not going to materialize as long as Tom Perez is the head of the DNC.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:03:43 PM

Michael Payne

Reply to John Zwiebel: New Content

Let me make something very clear for those who are wearing blinders and continue to believe that there is no difference between the Republicans and Democrats; and continue to try to convince others to accept that rubbish.

Once again, I'm going to repeat that I think Democrats need a shot of adrenalin, a jump start, someone to shift them from second gear into high. I've listed a great many of their failures and in so many cases they fail to fight for what is right. The whole system is corrupted and we have to go on; we do, in fact, have to choose between what could be called "the lesser of two evils." But to say that they are cut out of the same cloth is simply ludicrous and totally oblivious of the facts.

So let me set down some of the issues where there is a crystal clear difference between the two; I will ask a series of questions and then I urge anyone in this discussion to dispute my findings and to prove that there is no difference:

*Which party has every intention of destroying Obamacare? Republicans will never stop attempting to kill it while Democrats know it has flaws and would fix them if they were in control.

*Which party is it that created America's most important social programs, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Food Stamp program and others? And which one is continuing to cripple or even eliminate them? Which one's tax plan will do massive harm to the funding for Medicare and Medicaid?

*Which party wants to do reverse Citizens United, that is allowing our election system to be contaminated with poisonous money; and which one wants to keep it intact?

*Which party in its tax cut plan gave the lion's share of the cuts to the rich and to Corporate America? And which one, if it had control, would give it to the American people and to small businesses?

*Which party has now totally caved into the dictates of their master and licks his boots and his behind?

*Which party is doing everything in its power to suppress voting across America?

*Which one is clearly sociopathic and does everything it can to keep minorities and immigrants under its control since it knows that, going into the future, they will become the majority of the population? Which one is clearly trying to suppress people of the Muslim faith?

*Which party wants to do the right thing for the Dreamers under DACA and which one would have no problem in deporting them?

I could go on and on and fill an entire book.

Now let's simply do this: I want someone, anyone who disputes the above statements I have made to present the facts that disprove my contentions. I don't want to hear that the Democrats need to grow a spine or fight back harder; that's old news.

We are talking about which party, by its policies and actions is doing massive, possibly irreparable damage to this country's foundations.

Take those statements above and clearly prove that in each case the Democrats and Republicans are the same on every issue; that there is no difference in their agendas and the direction they want to take this country. I don't want to hear the same old opinions, the same old generalities; present facts and evidence or say nothing.

Explain the "marginal differences", "the Democratic Party serves the 1%", and all the rest of the same kind of unsupported comments.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 8:41:41 PM

Anton Vodvarka

Reply to Michael Payne: New Content

I thought the Democrats needed a "new shot of adrenaline" back in 1968. I'm still waiting.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 8:51:01 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

  New Content

"I'm not going to stand by and watch these craven Republicans get reelected and then continue to pursue policies and actions that are the opposite of what Americans need and want."

Unfortunately, voting for the corrupt Democrats isn't going to fix anything. We must build viable third-party candidacies.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:15:29 PM

Jill Herendeen

  New Content
Surely, our "representatives"' refusal to represent their constituents is proof that allowing our votes to be "counted" in secret doesn't work (for us, anyway) as well as we would like it to. Adding more parties to the mix probably only makes electronic vote-flipping easier.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 26, 2018 at 7:26:29 PM

