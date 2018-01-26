

blowback

(Image by searchengineland.com) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

"We know things are bad -- worse than bad. They're crazy. It's like everything everywhere is going crazy. Now I want all of you to get up out of your chairs. I want you to get up right now and go to the window. Open it, and stick your head out, and yell: 'I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not gonna take this anymore!"

That famous quote is, of course, from the great movie Network in which a greatly distressed TV anchor Howard Beale, played superbly by Peter Finch, vents his anger and frustration about what's going on in this country and the world, and implores his fellow Americans to do the same, to "not take it anymore."

Well you know what? That kind of call to rise up and fight back during those times was sorely needed and the same is true in the America of today. Yes, enough is enough and more than enough and it's time for the American voter to say, "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not gonna take this anymore!"

I'm not going to stand by and watch these craven Republicans get reelected and then continue to pursue policies and actions that are the opposite of what Americans need and want. We have had it and now it's time for payback"

- Advertisement -

After watching the American Dream slowly but surely wind down over decades American are, for the most part, extremely angry and frustrated with what is going on, and especially with this government that rejects the time honored belief that this is a government of, by and for the people.

Most of this anger is aimed at the Republicans who control both the White House and the Congress. While Democrats leave a lot to be desired and need to be far more effective in their opposition role, it's the Republicans who are continuing to try to dupe Americans into accepting their twisted ideology.

How much more of this Republican treachery will the American people take before they, like Howard Beale, say that they're not going to take it anymore? Poll after poll indicates that, on important issues facing this country, the views of the American people are almost diametrically opposed to those of the Republicans whose agenda is so very negative and destructive.

- Advertisement -

Negative and destructive, how so? Well let's just take at some of the major priorities of the GOP:

*Repeal and replace Obamacare: why in the world work to destroy a critically important healthcare program that covers nearly 24 million Americans? If it has problems then just fix them. Republicans should want to provide the best medical coverage in the world for their fellow Americans but they have not the slightest intentions of doing that.

*GOP tax reform; Republicans' unstated mission is to send all newly created income to those at the top of the income spectrum and giving the bulk of the tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy. That's not a positive direction.

If Republicans knew anything about economics and practiced ethical politics they would give the largest portion of the tax cuts to small businesses that create most of this country's jobs. And don't Republicans understand that when Americans have good jobs and pay less in taxes they spend far more on new homes, autos, appliances, and various other consumer products? And that fuels a growing economy?

*Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid: when many millions of Americans are highly dependent on these important social programs why would Republicans want to either cripple or destroy them? That's sociopathic thinking. Here are politicians who personally have the best medical coverage, pension plans and many other benefits, and they have this obsession with taking important benefits away from other Americans.

*Immigrants have made America a great nation: why are they now almost becoming an endangered species? Mr. Trump, fully supported by his GOP colleagues, is going after minorities and people of the Muslim faith, painting all of them with the same brush of violence. This is simply unconscionable.

- Advertisement -

Who knows what Trump and Republicans will do with the Dreamers, the almost 2 million undocumented immigrants who came to his country at a very early age? 800,000 of them have been accepted into DACA and another 1.1 million qualify for acceptance. They are mostly Latinos, generally in their twenties and thirties, and have blended well into this society.

They could face deportation if President Trump officially ends the DACA program which has so far shielded them from such a fate. Is Trump capable of initiating this mass deportation, could he be so very cruel?

Next Page 1 | 2