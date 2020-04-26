 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/26/20

Coming Out of Lock-down Unprepared

By       (Page 1 of 9 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 12495
Message Paul Craig Roberts
Become a Fan
  (405 fans)

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

Coronavirus -- Mask Up, America
Coronavirus -- Mask Up, America
(Image by Pixabay: Tumisu)   Details   DMCA

Many uninformed people are agitating for reopening the economy. That, of course, needs to be done, but not in the unprepared way that it is being done.

Widespread distribution of masks of the N95 standard are a precondition for reopening, but no preparation has been made. The masks are necessary, because the dominant mode of transmission of Covid-19 is by aerosol. The recommended social distancing is ineffective for viruses that are spread by aerosol. Unless special steps are taken, office building ventilation spreads the virus throughout the building.

We hear much about collective or herd immunity. It cannot be relied on. A significant percentage of recovered patients have little or no antibodies. The lack of immunity leads to reinfection.

Reopening runs the serious risk of setting off a second and larger wave of infections as the virus is carried into new areas. For example, the Florida panhandle has few cases as the beaches and vacation rentals were closed, and people from outside were kept from entering. As the panhandle is set for a May 1 reopening, people from impacted areas, such as Atlanta, will bring the virus with them. Keep in mind that half or more of the infections occur from asymptomatic transmission. As people can spread the virus for days and weeks before themselves showing any symptoms, areas that have so far escaped can find themselves overwhelmed. With no experience in treating the virus, they can suddenly find themselves confronted with large numbers of infected people. This is especially the case for parts of the Florida panhandle where medical services have not fully recovered from Hurricane Michael. Moreover, it is highly unlikely that the cleaning services available for weekly and nightly rentals have any way of sanitizing vacation rentals.

This is not to dramatize Florida vacation rentals, but to provide one example of unpreparedness.

I have been able to provide my readers with good information concerning the virus and its threat, because I am in communication with knowledgeable experts whose reputations are secure and who are not dependent on Big Pharma or pubic agencies. Marc Wathelet, an immunologist and virologist who has spent his entire career studying viruses and the immune response, shares with you "A Rational Plan to Come Out of Lockdown," which follows below. I suggest you read the entire 12 pages as he explains in words you can understand the meaning of aerosol transmission and why the presence of antibodies is not indicative of a functional immunity status. In other words, those -- including health officials -- who recommend social distancing, no masks, and are banking on herd immunity have no idea what they are talking about. Indeed, their ignorance will get many people killed.

If you don't value the knowledge that the 12 pages will give you, there is a two-page summary at the end.

A rational plan to come out of lock-down by Marc Wathelet

1. The immune response and COVID-19 vs. coming out of lock-down.

The immunity potentially acquired against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 disease that taxes our hospital systems, is an absolutely essential factor that must be carefully considered when measures are formulated to come out of lock-down. Individual and collective immunity are extremely complex phenomena, which depend on the innate immunity and the adaptive immunity of individuals vis-à-vis the infectious agent considered.

What we can read in the press today about deconfinement and collective immunity suggests that neither this complexity nor all the implications of the presence of antibodies in the population are sufficiently appreciated by experts who are pronounced, with the exception of Pr. Gala yurl.com/y7uu3ew9. As I have spent my entire career studying the innate immune response, I qualify more as an immunologist than a virologist in fact, I have prepared a primer in order to help you better understand this complexity as it is expressed in the context of SARS-CoV-2 and the pathophysiology associated with COVID-19. Plus some remarks on the implications of this complexity on deconfinement.

1.1 The innate and adaptive immune response, what everyone knows.

The first immune response to a viral infection is the innate response, it is very fast, powerful and generic, and it is not specific to the virus responsible for the infection. This antiviral response depends on cytokines, such as interferons, and immune cells, such as cytotoxic cells and macrophages, which reside in tissues and monitor the environment to detect and attack foreign bodies. Slower, but specific to the virus responsible for the infection, the adaptive immune response leads to the production of antibodies and cells that specifically attack infected cells to eliminate them, and thus reduce the production of viruses.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Craig Roberts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Libya - The DC/NATO Agenda And The Next Great War

A Story...The Last Whistleblower

Pakistan TV Report Contradicts US Claim of Bin Laden's Death

The Road to Armageddon

American Job Loss Is Permanent

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 