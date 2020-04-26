Coming Out of Lock-down Unprepared

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

Many uninformed people are agitating for reopening the economy. That, of course, needs to be done, but not in the unprepared way that it is being done.

Widespread distribution of masks of the N95 standard are a precondition for reopening, but no preparation has been made. The masks are necessary, because the dominant mode of transmission of Covid-19 is by aerosol. The recommended social distancing is ineffective for viruses that are spread by aerosol. Unless special steps are taken, office building ventilation spreads the virus throughout the building.

We hear much about collective or herd immunity. It cannot be relied on. A significant percentage of recovered patients have little or no antibodies. The lack of immunity leads to reinfection.

Reopening runs the serious risk of setting off a second and larger wave of infections as the virus is carried into new areas. For example, the Florida panhandle has few cases as the beaches and vacation rentals were closed, and people from outside were kept from entering. As the panhandle is set for a May 1 reopening, people from impacted areas, such as Atlanta, will bring the virus with them. Keep in mind that half or more of the infections occur from asymptomatic transmission. As people can spread the virus for days and weeks before themselves showing any symptoms, areas that have so far escaped can find themselves overwhelmed. With no experience in treating the virus, they can suddenly find themselves confronted with large numbers of infected people. This is especially the case for parts of the Florida panhandle where medical services have not fully recovered from Hurricane Michael. Moreover, it is highly unlikely that the cleaning services available for weekly and nightly rentals have any way of sanitizing vacation rentals.

This is not to dramatize Florida vacation rentals, but to provide one example of unpreparedness.

I have been able to provide my readers with good information concerning the virus and its threat, because I am in communication with knowledgeable experts whose reputations are secure and who are not dependent on Big Pharma or pubic agencies. Marc Wathelet, an immunologist and virologist who has spent his entire career studying viruses and the immune response, shares with you "A Rational Plan to Come Out of Lockdown," which follows below. I suggest you read the entire 12 pages as he explains in words you can understand the meaning of aerosol transmission and why the presence of antibodies is not indicative of a functional immunity status. In other words, those -- including health officials -- who recommend social distancing, no masks, and are banking on herd immunity have no idea what they are talking about. Indeed, their ignorance will get many people killed.

If you don't value the knowledge that the 12 pages will give you, there is a two-page summary at the end.

A rational plan to come out of lock-down by Marc Wathelet

1. The immune response and COVID-19 vs. coming out of lock-down.

The immunity potentially acquired against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 disease that taxes our hospital systems, is an absolutely essential factor that must be carefully considered when measures are formulated to come out of lock-down. Individual and collective immunity are extremely complex phenomena, which depend on the innate immunity and the adaptive immunity of individuals vis-à-vis the infectious agent considered.

What we can read in the press today about deconfinement and collective immunity suggests that neither this complexity nor all the implications of the presence of antibodies in the population are sufficiently appreciated by experts who are pronounced, with the exception of Pr. Gala yurl.com/y7uu3ew9. As I have spent my entire career studying the innate immune response, I qualify more as an immunologist than a virologist in fact, I have prepared a primer in order to help you better understand this complexity as it is expressed in the context of SARS-CoV-2 and the pathophysiology associated with COVID-19. Plus some remarks on the implications of this complexity on deconfinement.

1.1 The innate and adaptive immune response, what everyone knows.

The first immune response to a viral infection is the innate response, it is very fast, powerful and generic, and it is not specific to the virus responsible for the infection. This antiviral response depends on cytokines, such as interferons, and immune cells, such as cytotoxic cells and macrophages, which reside in tissues and monitor the environment to detect and attack foreign bodies. Slower, but specific to the virus responsible for the infection, the adaptive immune response leads to the production of antibodies and cells that specifically attack infected cells to eliminate them, and thus reduce the production of viruses.

