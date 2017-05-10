Alice, come back, and tell him "...we're not in Kansas anymore."

As evidenced by his stupidly conceived, obvious endeavor to stanch further examination and to fortify cover-up, and the trashly executed short note firing the out-of-town Director of the FBI -- He Who Sleeps by the Red Phone, the Most Powerful Person in the World, needs desperately our reminder that his is no longer the stage of a third-rate TV show, despite the same casting of its main character.

Arise decent congress folk, however few you may be, and appoint the Special Prosecutor. The due-diligence will not be difficult, after which the "You Fired!" line may finally achieve some deserving respect.

There is nothing more to save than the Republic, and potentially Humanity.