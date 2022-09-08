In the forest
(Image by Maria Eklind)
Come into the forest.
I will introduce you to some trees;
They are like my family
Large and small, pine and ash.
You can't know the forest
Unless you know the trees.
Come in, come in,
Here is a world that works.
You can breathe better here
Because the trees offer shade
And oxygen but there is also light
Along with shadow.
Lots of places to sit.
Just follow this path.
It leads to other paths
But you can save those other paths
For another day.
I know you will come back
And when you do
The trees will be here.
They are always here
Because we love this forest.
We want it to be around
For a very long time.
For that to happen
All we have to do
Is bring others here
Just like I am bringing you.
Introduce them to some trees
It's our new job.
Great pay and benefits:
Hope, sanctuary, future.