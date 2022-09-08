Come into the forest.

I will introduce you to some trees;

They are like my family

Large and small, pine and ash.

You can't know the forest

Unless you know the trees.

Come in, come in,

Here is a world that works.

You can breathe better here

Because the trees offer shade

And oxygen but there is also light

Along with shadow.

Lots of places to sit.

Just follow this path.

It leads to other paths

But you can save those other paths

For another day.

I know you will come back

And when you do

The trees will be here.

They are always here

Because we love this forest.

We want it to be around

For a very long time.

For that to happen

All we have to do

Is bring others here

Just like I am bringing you.

Introduce them to some trees

It's our new job.

Great pay and benefits:

Hope, sanctuary, future.