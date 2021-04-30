Come home to Feng shui -- a sonnet

I'm living in a teepee with my dog and an owl

I'm defrosting the freezer back to 2015

I'm burying my youth with a silver trowel

Changing my favorite color to green.

I'm taking charge of my space now,

Moving my bed to face west.

I'm removing the barcode from my brow

Changing my password, you know the rest.

We're all on our own to find how this works

But there is always hope at the end of the day.

Take some time off from suffering jerks,

Seek refuge in balance, come home to Feng Shui.

Place a flower in the east -- fantastic!

And the five core elements do not include plastic.