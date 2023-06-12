 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/12/23

Come Hell or High-Water Money Battles Knowledge for Power

What's Coming Set to Music, Lyrics and Love Stories
When events are deemed entertainment worthy for news ratings, we are inundated with reminders of past similarities - presumably for context"

* Trump first indicted former POTUS, avoiding distractions like, President Ulysses S. Grant was arrested for speeding

* June Brides, June D-Day, June second Camelot loss

* 9/11 sucker punched by American PGA players-for-hire cozying up to Saudi Crown Prince: CIA murder suspect of American legal permanent resident , Jamal Khashoggi.

Having knowledge of the History of one's nation, its allies and adversaries can empower us against the consequences of consequential misjudgments whether increasing forest fires or multiple oil tragedies like, 1952's Great Smog, killing thousands of Londoners in five days.

We take earth and our over consuming of it as our sacrosanct right as top of the food chain, akin to the supremacy of jurists tossing crumbs to minority voters while stripping Voting Rights Amendment and half of our 118 million acres of wetlands protections.

Little truth comes from political candidates, even less from elected politicians and non-existent from Corporate owned media and rented Justices gasping for worldly possessions while selling their souls for supreme delusions.

Because one third of voting Americans disbelieve the truth about Donald Trump and wish to reelect him POTUS, our ship of state is now listing too Far Right , almost swamped by waves of self-taught lies perpetrated by mega donors, using billons of Judas silver to transform our democracy into a maiden voyage of titanic proportions.

Buoyed by impeachments and indictments, America's current greatest threat to democracy clings to the wheel of our Vessel-of-Choice, causing the erosion of our rudder by his corroding maze of deceptions:

* There are a lot of killers.

* You think our country's so innocent?

* I did everything right!

* Using indictments to increase donations from the mesmerized chanting: four more years.

The greatest lies we tell are the lies we tell ourselves.

Ignoring the lessons in oil over production, in 1933 private capitalism formed a more equitable Middle East shell game: Saudis would scratch our corporatism's back with black gold and America's post-WWII Military Industrial Complex would protect their back when, There Will Be Blood.

Corporate Boards at the pinnacle of economic gain, superficially Made in America patriots when profitable, consumed media and rented politicians to maintain, We the People as transfixed pawns in our robotic indoctrination lane.

