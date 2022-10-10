 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 10/10/22

Columbus Day Sonnet

By   No comments, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

The sex slaves of Christopher Columbus
The sex slaves of Christopher Columbus
(Image by John Hawkins)   Details   DMCA

I read somewhere in a book (I then reviewed)

that Christopher Columbus was so stoned

on 'spices' he didn't care where he was.

They were all wild ind'gens to him (n'est-ce pas?);

thousands would become sex slaves and be boned

by mighty whitey aristocrats, who'd

come to borrow a cup of cane sugar

and talk sh*t over a cup of hot tea

before heading off to conquer new lands

with Old World diseases -- early Ayn Rands

who shrugged and snuffed 'coke' at the misery

they brought, their wide smiles all Freddy Kreuger.

So it's the Columbus Day long weekend

Pass the bong I wish to try out my new blend.

######

Inspired partially by this and this.

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sonnets"

Sonnet: New Origin Stories Ahead (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/08/2022
Sonnet: The Blossoming Heart (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/30/2022
the man who had a head full of voices (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/29/2022
View All 321 Articles in "Sonnets"
Series: "My Poetry"

Sonnet: New Origin Stories Ahead (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/08/2022
Cabin Fever in a World of Stooges (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/07/2022
Sonnet: The Blossoming Heart (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/30/2022
View All 384 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend