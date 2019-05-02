 
 
"Color" Revolution USA

Oppose the imperialist coup in Venezuela!
(Image by Socialist Appeal)   Details   DMCA
Reprinted from blackagendareport.com

The US press has routinely abused, disrespected and lied about black, brown and yellow peoples and their heads of state, and now subjects its own top political figures to the same treatment.

"The 'news' is an element of the crime, since it is not really news at all, but a packet of false consciousness."

Common threads connect three of the week's hot news items: the quickening tempo of U.S. regime change efforts in Venezuela; Bernie Sanders' precipitous decline in the polls; and the furious corporate media assault on Medicare for All. In each of these developments we see the ruling class deploying a wide array of overt and covert forces to defeat popular movements for social justice, at home and abroad. The most direct relationship between the three stories is that most of what we know, or think we know, about these developments has been filtered and packaged by a prime accomplice in international ruling class crime: the corporate media. In that sense, the "news" is an element of the crime, since it is not really news at all, but a packet of false consciousness implanted in the consumer's brain.

"Anti-Chavista lies are gospel in U.S. media."

In the case of Venezuela, the U.S. state, with the full backing of both U.S. corporate political parties, has for 20 years polluted the collective American consciousness with layer upon layer of lies -- lies that were dutifully transmitted and expanded upon by the corporate press. Virtually everything most Americans think they know about the governments of the late Hugo Chavez and current President Nicola's Maduro, is false. The New York Times, Reuters and all the rest of the corporate mouthpieces have cheered every attempted coup by the U.S.-backed white elite since 2002, while largely ignoring the socialist government's tremendous accomplishments in lifting millions out of poverty, illiteracy and ill health. According to former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, Venezuela conducts the fairest, most tamper-proof elections in the world, but corporate media endlessly parrot the official U.S. line that Chavez and Maduro are "authoritarians" whose elections were marked by "ballot-stuffing" and other "irregularities." Even the puppet opposition does not make such patently baseless claims inside Venezuela, but anti-Chavista lies are gospel in U.S. media, polluting the pronouncements of even leftish Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"Everything most Americans think they know about the governments of the late Hugo Chavez and current President Nicola'sMaduro, is false."

Like a crack dealer who has succumbed to smoking his own dope, U.S. corporate media (which includes public television and radio) have come to believe the official lies they transmit. A PBS News Hour correspondent in New York was visibly dumbstruck when the latest "final stage" of Juan Guaido's coup saga failed to drive Maduro from the presidential palace. It was clear that the correspondent actually believed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's disinformation, that Maduro and senior leaders in his government had been prepared to fly to Cuba on Tuesday morning, with "an airplane on the tarmac," and were only dissuaded from fleeing by "the Russians." At the White House, chief disinformer John Bolton spun the tale that the head of the Venezuelan supreme court and the defense minister had conspired with the commander of Maduro's presidential guard to force a transition of power to Guaido. It was a total fabrication by a hostile power, but all three Venezuelan officials felt compelled to publicly deny the disinformation and reaffirm their loyalty to the government, on Tuesday.

"Disinformation is the only language the US empire speaks."

"Normal" governments, even of great powers, usually leave the sordid business of tactical disinformation campaigns to their clandestine services. Presidents and secretaries of state only tell the "big" strategic lies that are central to Big Power foreign policy. But then, normal governments are not constantly engaged in regime change operations against multiple targeted states. Especially since 9/11, U.S. imperialism appears to have entered a stage - a permanent war-against-all -- in which disinformation is the only language it speaks, from the CIA professional specializing in destabilization in Caracas all the way up to the Oval Office in Washington. The grotesque fantasia of Iraq invasion justification; the state-induced national obsession with the "hunt" for an Osama bin-Laden whose reported exploits and whereabouts were so contradictory that most of it had to be spook-concocted fiction; and then the descent into the unspeakable, as the First Black President and his entire administration pretended that the United States was not in intimate alliance with al Qaida in Libya and Syria - a non-secret known even to the dumb-ass Donald Trump.

"Normal governments are not constantly engaged in regime change operations against multiple targeted states."

Finally, U.S. rulers destabilized themselves with Russiagate -- a fatal crossing. With former CIA operatives on point, one faction of the ruling class, centered in a Democratic Party swollen with corporate refugees from the now-Trumpified GOP, attempted to delegitimize a sitting president who was supported by about half the white population of the country. In the three years of intra-oligarch civil war, every rule of acceptable domestic political behavior was trashed. By labeling Trump a "dupe" or "agent" of Vladimir Putin, the Democrats gave themselves permission to treat a U.S. president the same way the U.S. treats leaders of targeted foreign countries -- short of assassination. (Trump, the rich white nationalist brat, behaves as if much of the nation is made up of unworthy "foreigners" that can be defamed and abused at will.)

Anti-Trump media - meaning, most of the corporate press -- convinced themselves that Trump was an Enemy of the Homeland, and abandoned all principles of journalism in their coverage of his presidency - in the same way that the corporate press routinely fail to practice elementary journalism in covering targeted foreign presidents, like Maduro.

"In the three years of intra-oligarch civil war called Russiagate, every rule of acceptable domestic political behavior was trashed."

In a chickens-coming-home irony that Malcolm X would appreciate, an American press that has routinely abused, disrespected and lied about black, brown and yellow peoples and their heads of state, now subjects its own top political figures to the same treatment. Corporate media are in regime change mode. Not only must Trump go, but he must not be succeeded by Bernie Sanders, who poses a different kind of threat to the corporate system. The CIA 's code of conduct applies: dirty tricks of all kinds are permitted.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 4   Well Said 3   Supported 3  
Glen Ford

Glen Ford is aveteran of Black radio, television, print and Internet news and commentary. He is executive editor of BlackAgendaReport.com and was co-founder of BlackCommentator.com.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Devil's Advocate

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
It's telling how Twitter and others are perfectly fine with Rubio and the rest of the pack freely using social media to incite violence (against Venezuela's government and people), while "ordinary" people are losing their accounts, right, left and center, to dubious calls of "fake news", "inauthentic behaviour" or "hate speech".

So much corporate-state criminal collusion is being allowed to flourish right in our faces.

Those who insist on contributing to the power of things like Facebook, Google, and Twitter by continuing to use them, should in the very least, consider bombarding these services with complaints about the government's blatant abuse of their social networks.

If it's not okay for you to incite violence against anyone, why should it be permitted to have your government doing it??

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:41:37 PM

nelswight

(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
DA, I cant help but try to integrate/interpret your other life before your rebirth.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:20:38 PM

John Rachel

(Member since Jun 2, 2011)
How about this color revolution?


The Red White and Blue Color Revolution


Feel me? Activism not reactivism.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:54:25 PM

nelswight

(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Ah, sweet memories of life still functioning(/)

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12:53:16 AM

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)
Years ago massive chaos exploded on me from what started calling THE-MEDIA-RIGHT-STORM descending out of the TV oozing across our living room floors. More than just a tool of the Government and industry too, which now has all sides throwing stones from glass houses at everyone. This is way out there but long for the days of Daniel 12:3 when those with insight are given control of the TV and shine brightly speaking of these latter days being about building a brotherhood of mankind learning to share this melting pot we have been thrown down to and are riding back home on.


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12:53:27 AM

Michele Goddard

(Member since Mar 28, 2019)
Great article. I have felt for years (and I think a lot of other people do too) that polls have turned into a tool to eliminate candidates by telling the public that their prefereed candidate is so far behind they are "throwing their vote away". I remember telling a conservative friend of mine who mocked my vote for a third candidate, that if people would stop listening to the media and vote their conscious they could bring a third candidate to office. He laughed and said,"Well let me know how that's working out for you." This is a type of psychological warfare and the media had to start misrepresenting the polls because grass roots support for "outliers" was getting dangerously close to coming to fruition. All the sheep who told me they vored for Trump or Hillary only because they were the "lesser of two evils" I reminddd them there was a third candidate. When Trump won I asked my conservative friend, who also made this lesser of two evils arguments, if he really wanted Donald Trump for President. He said he did not but didn't have a choice. I told him he did and he got angry and snapped that third party candidates can't win. I told him it is shameful for people to cling to the "safe option" and that history is full of brave people who actually had to die To change there system of government and we all we have to to is vote and we if we can't even muster the courage to do that, maybe we deserve the government we get.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:58:46 AM

