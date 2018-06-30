 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Colonel Wilkerson not sure military with us in event of insurrection by Trump's legions

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/30/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Michael Moore, Jennifer Rubin, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, and Bradley Whitford appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher recently. Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson implied that in a Trumpist insurrection, it is not clear if the military would side with the people.

In the video clip, Michael Moore was explaining that many Hillary Clinton supporters were concerned that if she won there would be some armed insurrection because Trump was talking about 2nd Amendment and a rigged the election. He posited that had Trump won the popular vote and Hillary, the electoral college, the civil war would be currently happening. Moore then said he believed there are more of us and that the military is likely to be on our side.

When, Maher asked the colonel if he thought "the military is still with us," he gave a fascinating answer.

"I got that question from a sitting Senator when we were talking about the war in Yemen," Wilkerson said. "I was trying to talk him into declaring it unconstitutional and getting us out of the damn war. And he sent everybody out of the office. And we talked for a few minutes. And he sort of presented that to me. It was in terms of, maybe a massive loss in the midterms, which I don't think is going to happen now, but let's say it did, And then impeachment proceedings proceded with haste from both parties, and Trump would then call his legions into the streets with their guns, and what would the military do. And frankly, I couldn't answer him. I said I don't know."

- Advertisement -

The statement took Michael Moore for a curve.

"Coming from him," Moore said dejectedly. "We have to listen to that."

For some time Wilkerson has been alluding to an American Empire falling apart. In a speech Lonestar College in Kingwood Texas, he discussed the possibility of the breakup of the United States, and the demise of the "United States Empire."

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 15 fans, 3 articles, 1 quicklinks, 637 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I'm speechless, but not surprised. These are especially disturbing times.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 30, 2018 at 2:46:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 