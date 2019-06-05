

Jerusalem cricket

Collusion, Conspiracy and Crickets

The long awaited Mueller report has dropped. Even the usually taciturn Special Counsel himself was compelled to speak on his own report recently. Unfortunately, or fortunately, the ever increasing angst of the democrats was not assuaged by the issuance of the long awaited Mueller report. The United States Attorney General, prior to the report being released to congress, immediately declared to all that the Special Counsel "did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election." Agent Orange (Trump) has gleefully repeated the words: "no collusion, no obstruction" more times than he has uttered "nobody has ever seen anything like it". Matter of fact, he's even strung both statements together a time or two"or thrice. However, there is irrefutable evidence of both collusion and conspiracy as well as foreign interference in a democracy!

It just didn't involve Russia.

Donald Trump appears to have a penchant for autocrats and dictators. He seems to even fancy himself as, at least, an aspiring one. Of the despots that he most admires is Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ironies enveloped in this affectation go way beyond the limited space I have here and would firmly place us in the weeds. Ergo, I will resist my rabid desire to further explore that most interesting aspect of things and stay on point.

Netanyahu ("Bibi" as he is affectionately known in certain orbits) is possibly going to be the longest serving prime minister in Israel's history. Just a few weeks ago, in April, Mr. Netanyahu narrowly won a hard fought election. His opponent mounted the fiercest electoral challenge Netanyahu has ever faced. The race was so close that Netanyahu had to, quite overtly, enlist a foreign government to meddle in Israel's election to assist in his nomination. All in plain sight.

That foreign nation was the United States of America.

The United States is a democracy, allegedly.

Israel is a democracy, allegedly.

Eleven months before the April, 2019, Israeli election and at the behest of Donald Trump the U.S. embassy was officially relocated to Jerusalem. This manifestation was a direct result of Donald Trump, via fiat, announcing the United States recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel five months prior. On March 25, 2019 (two weeks before the election), and again via fiat, Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognizing the Golan Heights as "part of Israel". The very same day Netanyahu was in Washington meeting with Trump when, sakes alive, there was a rocket attack on Israel perpetrated by some brown folks in Gaza. The situation so dire that Netanyahu cut short his visit to the U.S. to return to Israel. It is worth mentioning that there were no Israeli fatalities in the rocket attack. Bibi gets to gain sympathy and look 'tough'.

Did I mention that Bibi, like Agent Orange is facing potential criminal indictments and is in a heap o' legal trouble back home? This was blatant election meddling; in every sense of the word. No hacking, and the only hiding there was occurred in plain sight. Imagine if the Russians had perpetrated, or been instrumental in, such dastardly deeds. It should also be noted that Bibi appears to be not only a criminal but also seems to share Trump's proclivity towards racism, sexism and jingoism. And, like Trump, Netanyahu is beholden to an ultra right wing base. The two also share the traits of being cowards and bullies.

Connect the dots.

The aforementioned facts clearly substantiate collusion and conspiracy. Further, believe me when I tell you that what took place with Netanyahu is a blue print for what Trump is going to perpetrate. He is already looking for some yellow, red, black or brown people to beat up, bomb or batter prior to the 2020 election and you bet your sweet patootie it's going down. Might not work out like he plans but it is definitely going to happen. It has already been in process domestically since his regime's rise to power. Seems like nothing brings "westerners" together like inflicting violence on people that they can vilify, and this vilification is usually among racial lines. Trump will unleash a 'gevalt' campaign that will rival Netanyahu's and people will die in the process.

Build that wall.

Oh, and the crickets? They speak for themselves.