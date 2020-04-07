 
 
Collateral Murder -- 10 Years Later -- Webinar from Don't Extradict Assange

I hope you will watch this webinar about Chelsea Manning's decision to leak the video know known as Collateral Damage to Wikileaks -- and Julian Assange facing possible extradiction to the US for espionage, if we as activists do not succeed in stopping the extradiction to the U.S...

This webinar features Kristinn Hrafnsoon, the current editor-in-chief of Wikiileaks and Nozomi Hayase, author of the book: Wikileaks, the Global Fourth Estate.

I was honored to be asked to be the moderator of the webinar.

April 05, 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of the infamous WikiLeaks publication Collateral Murder video. The video shows how two Apache helicopters murdered 11 Iraqi people including two Rueters journalists. This is one of the publications Julian Assange is being indicted for espionage. He faces 175 years in a US jail if extradited.

 

