Scientists predict our universe will continue to expand until sometime in the distant future it will dissipate, having filled infinity. That's one theory, another says, the universe will expand until it snaps back like a rubber band. I don't think you want to be around the day the universe decides to do that. Who knows, maybe that's what's going on now. Or maybe, the rise of humankind parallels a collapsing universe. Perhaps, after having filled all the spaces, exploiting all its resources, expanding its technology, humankind sits in a pile of its own excrement no longer able to discern good from evil.

Billions upon billions of sunrises and sunsets to bring us to this point. Two outs in the bottom of the ninth and up stands Donald Trump. And to my point about a collapsing universe"words have lost their meanings. What is the point of criticizing this individual? When only those who know will listen. Two plus two is five Winston. But that's literature isn't it and this is real, real life. In a non-collapsing universe, the purpose of government is for the benefit and wellbeing of its populace. Before our eyes, we have a spectacle of government trying to strip the sick and dying of their healthcare. I suppose, to a fiscal conservative it is a far cheaper alternative to guard dogs, watch towers, gas chambers and ovens.

In a non-collapsing universe, "impeach the mother fu**er" would be offensive when in reality it is the government which is offensive. The Democrats are in a conundrum, move to impeach or take on a let it bleed scenario. 2020 will be theirs in a cake walk, provided they let millions of Americans suffer through two more years of Dumpty Trumpty. Sure, tent cities full of migrants will grow and more than a few will die. The stock market will swing like a pendulum (cause trade wars are easy to win) and maybe, just maybe, the music won't stop. Boy, oh boy, 2020 looks great for those who don't worry much about paying the rent.

Government is acting against the wellbeing of its people. To the affluent and well-insured suburbanites with two cars in the garage, one Japanese and one European, this is a new concept. To the millions of poor and uninsured it's just another day in the neighborhood. They've seen their jobs shipped away and they've seen the locks changed on their houses and seen their cars towed away in the swindle of 08. Millions live in crumbling cities, crushed by neoliberalism as inescapable as any barbed wire fence. People who see the future as only tomorrow and today as a mortal challenge.

Rather than civil war of the populace rising up against the government, we have a government rising up against the populace. "What we have here is a failure"to communicate." If you impeach the mother fu**er, the question of his wall becomes a moot point. If Trump doesn't want to reopen the government"maybe the next guy will. Ah, but the let it bleed strategy holds so much promise for electoral gains.

Anybody running for office who says, "Hey Russia if your listening"" is impeachment bait. Anyone running for office who calls the press the enemy of the people"is impeachment bait. Anyone who threatens to declare a national emergency to circumvent the process of government is impeachment bait. Like most Americans, I wait anxiously for Robert Mueller's report. But at this point, if you need Robert Mueller's report to make up your mind, you're not paying attention.

The new acting defense secretary is a defense contractor with no practical experience. Space Force was his bubble headed idea. The acting Attorney General is an unqualified fraud, illegally ensconced for the sole purpose of assisting the criminal in making his escape. The seventy-two-year-old boy king can no longer hold a cabinet together. As General Mattis turns in his resignation Trump fires him like a petulant child. Robert who? We are beyond the Rubicon, all roads lead to the same destination. Avoiding it or ignoring it for political gain is just as treasonous as making kissy faces with the Russians. To ignore, is living in the vacuum of a collapsing universe.

We face the greatest crisis this country has ever seen. No one, no matter what their profession can afford health care, except for maybe Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates. Right to work laws have stripped Americans to the level of serfs in Czarist Russia. Tax cuts for the wealthy have been Republican stock and trade for thirty years. They have been wildly successful at enriching the wealthy. Right wing propaganda has been wildly successful in educating the uneducated to hate their fellow man. "Mueller, Mueller, Mueller?"

It is a collapsing universe, everything is a void and fluid state. The truth holds no meaning, two plus two IS five Winston. Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh hold more power than Mitch McConnell. Fox News is as much an arm of government as the Volkischer Beobachter was in Nazi Germany in 1935. I don't need Robert Mueller and I don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. There is no exception, the laws of physics are incontrovertible, impeach this mother fu**er and impeach him NOW!





When the governing class isn't chosen for quality it is chosen for material wealth; this always means decadence, the lowest stage a society can reach - The Temple of Luxor

