Cogito Ergo Sum: I Think Not

Part 1: A Creation Story: In the Beginning Was the Mighty Whitey

In the uppercase Beginning was the Bing Bang Boom, chaos called to order, galaxies fritzing everywhere -- zoom zoom zoom -- like a fireworks display. God telling stars to get a room room room. Much later Cosmos Carl came along, telling us, to Vangelis tunes, that we humans are the stuff that stars conceived in that room, then, just glints in the Old Man's eyes. You and Me. Water, carbon, electric jellyfish brains. Hmph.

But another way of looking at it. Is maybe there was a Garden where all was bonny as a bee bumbling around from to bliss to bliss in a solar wind that blew kiss after kiss. There was an Old Man River figure in charge and he filled the small sandy landscape (the null arbor, the original terra nullius) with not-so-green things, and one C*nt Tree under God (the leaves were multinational flags), and that C*nt Tree was in full rosy bloom, honey bees busy as at a loom loom loom, when C*nt Tree suddenly died, all the leaves fallen and spread to the winds, as if by the kiss of blight or bliss, leaving just one fruit fallen on the plain, an apple God called Adam (He choked up when he said the name), and Old Man River said, in prelinguistic English, Thou Must (to the apple) Never Wander Far From Thy Tree.

Of course, that was metaphorical, because people don't talk to apples that way. But, at that time, when there was no time, in a place called Erewhon (or something like that), Old Man River turned the apple into a Man called Adam. And Adam, if not actually happy, was on this side of Bliss in an opium dream. (Don't knock it till you've tried it.) No those weren't sky clouds emanating. And it didn't matter if he was hooked on skag. Who was he bothering? What production line was he holding up? He just lounged all day long, in limp-wristed pleasure, each a day a small forever he hoped would last a long, long time. The languor before language and desire. Oh.



NYC - Metropolitan Museum of Art - Death of Socrates

(Image by wallyg from flickr) Details DMCA



II. Socrates (470 - 399 BC)

Sure, by leaving out the ads, you can skip a few years between the Birth of Be-bop and Socrates, because it's all a search for order out of chaos anyway -- how do we gather in organized units, who gets what and why, the Birth of MILF and Darwinian evolution (rapists calling the shots, what we know, don't know, and who gives a sh*t and why.) One of our best early attempts getting a practical system going, where we could have a politically viable working order to what we do was governance by Democracy. Still with us, but fading, fading fast.

Pictured above is Socrates. He didn't mind democracy at first, although he wasn't especially personable (they called him The Gadfly for a reason), but he had problems with the illusions people lived by. It drove him starkers that people, when questioned about their values or knowledge really couldn't tell you why they believed what they believed; they couldn't get to the foundation of their opines. Because they were living an illusion. He tried to snap them out of it with his dialectics, but no-go with the old farts. It was like they heard him say dianetics instead of dialectics. So he tried engaging that Age's millennials and the disillusioned leaders accused him of creating an Occupy Athens and, when word psst-ed that he might be an Atheist, they turned on him. Say sorry, they said, or else.

Well, Socrates wasn't having any of that humble pie. It was reasonable what he was doing, making demos realize that, like him, they didn't really know a whole lot; they were dumb shits like him (even Nietzsche, who would later kill God, supposedly said before they dragged him away to the asylum, "Momma, ich bin dumm.") If these two giants of thinking figure that, in the end, we know next to nothing, who the f*ck are we to claim otherwise? And now there's the Internet, full of gods and illusions, a real democracy at work. Socrates was having no part of that Apology.

He got his ass down on the death bed so fast demos were horrified at how he just seemed to say, "F*ck it." Damn, were the kids gonna lose their age's Lebowski? Pictured above is the answer -- Yes. We see him reaching out for the chalice, saying, "Mate, give me the feckin hemlock, and tell that Asclepius he's a co*k and I owe him one." And there he is giving the world the first known instance of The Finger.

And one feels its reach through time, now more than ever, coming at us like sh*t that happened in the film Poltergeist. Corrupted cappie kids being pulled in, disappearing into streaming videos, losing their minds to the god, Ka-Ching-A-Ling, not a Socrates anywhere in sight to tell how little we know about anything. Athens's elders said, "You wanna bellyache? Okay, down the hatch with the hemlock." F*ck it.



Diogenes looking for a man - attributed to JHW Tischbein.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given) Details Source DMCA



III. Diogenes (412-423 BC)

It would be easy to see Diogenes as a prick, going around in the daytime self-righteously holding a lit lantern, pushing through mobs of demos, muttering, "Out of my way, you unenlightened troglodytes, I'm looking for an honest man." It was the first known use of the lamp as a metaphor for the Finger. People shaking their heads, "Poor fella lives in an illusion." He never found one, an honest man. No man or woman could figure out why they believed what they believed. They just feckin lied. See Socrates above.

And like Socrates, eventually folks got tired of the cynical bastard, and, as it was the Birth of Irony, someone suggested that, for his "troglodyte" crack, he be condemned to live in an old leaky wine barrel. Where the aroma acted as a pheromone and he became a stumble bum wino (like later out of Steinbeck, Tortilla Flat) until one day someone came along and blew out his fuckin daylights candle. The Birth of the Mafia. The shadowy figure looked down on him with an oxygen mask prototype and said, "Now it's dark." Which, of course, was Diogenes's point all along. Fuckin literalists. And no sign of an honest man since, except for Will Rogers -- oh wait, he's the one that said he'd never met a man he didn't like. What a lying twat. Okay, let's keep our fingers and legs crossed and open (quantum style) and hope that Ralph Nader is the exception (I'm just one more disillusionment away from spontaneous combustion.) Please, if you have information that he's a douchebag, keep it to yourself. To be honest, I, too, live an illusion most days.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).