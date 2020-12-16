 
 
Cogito Ergo Sum: I Think Not (Part 3): We Become As Gods

Cogito Ergo Sum: I Think Not

Part 3: We Become Gods (Hug?)

by John Kendall Hawkins

XVI. The Clintons (1992 - 2000)

Bill Clinton, Elvis on the Half Shell, just minding his Is-Is and they impeached him anyway (and, boy, did he like to eat them: see Dylan above) in the end. This Democrat gave one of the biggest Middle Fingers of them all, when he ended Welfare As We Know It, moving us decisively away from democratic socialism (what we need) to 1%-ism (see the Master-Slave card in your wallet: Guess which one you are) with a charm-smile and an "I Feel Your Pain" hand over his heart where the flag should be. That went over so well that he helped build the prison population by sendin' up "super predators" -- mostly Black men who couldn't accommodate a life of rage brought on by the crypto-sadistic policies of the US government and Wall Street working hand-in-glove to kill them early by hook or by crook -- and help firmly establish the for-profit prison system, no credit report needed - just a rap sheet. Ironically, settled in to 3 squares and a sense of "security," many African-Americans continue with educational studies, with student loans waiting to hug them when they get out the gates. They don't call it recidivism; they call it revolving credit. Up Yours, Free Willy.

While the People were looking for Clinton to bring them through to the Promised Land that he stumped on, in office, in alcove, he spent sunglass time with an intern who played "Little Willie Leaps" on his tenor sexaphone, while he denied it (yawn) - he wouldn't give them (Ken Starr, et al) the same satisfaction he gave her. Slick Willy also made it much easier for Barack Obama to capitulate to Capital in the Capitol when his turn came to say Up Yours to Hope and Change, which is to say to the American People.

Most people realize now that Hillary was just as much in charge during Bill's eight years (think: House of Cards) in office. You could argue that she was being politically greedy seeking what would have amounted to a third and, perhaps, fourth Clinton term at the White House. In any case, after she got pushed aside by the fey Gore (who couldn't win his home state of Tennessee when required in 2000), and then again in 2008, when she secretly bargained with Obama to relinquish her platform shoes and Democratic candidacy for president, she ended up his Secretary of State, with an evil little war hawk policy that seemed to specialize in softening up the Middle East for the wonderful mayhem to come (think: PNAC).

She finished her tenure as Secretary under a Republican cloud when her actions in Libya led to the Sad-domy and death (we hope in that order) of Daffy Gaddafi, maybe perverted on the road to Damascus trying to make his escape. Hillary said, "We came, we saw, he died," and she let out a little cackle. Her move on him was later portrayed as a scene in a hockey movie (she is wearing Chiefs top) where she takes out Gaddafi, the goalie of the African Union team, who she feared would dominate the league along with teammate Nelson Mandela - the Bobby Orr of Africa at that time. She shoulda got at least 5 minutes in the box, but she skates away smirking, knowing she got away with one, the refs were looking the other way, the Chiefs steal another one. When she was Up Yoursed yet again in her bid to Ascend to the Throne in 2016 she blamed not voter disenfranchisement, not FBI Director James Comey, not her problem securing emails and lying about it, not a lack of campaigning enthusiasm (she was entitled to the presidency, you see), but the Russkies. Our favorite scapegoat since 1945. They were still angry about the Yeltsin "trade" that made Team Russia look like clowns lacking sobriety skills, and so Putin "hoped" Trump would win to return the favor, the thinking goes. Had she been elected anyway, she would have been going up against a goon on the ice that nobody could defend - 8 goals! Even the Great Gretzsky shat his hockey pants on hearing of this feat of icy manhood. The laugh would have been on the other foot for Hillary. Of course, she has ways of tripping them up, rolling out the carpet for them at the wrong time. Oh, it's all a clown show. Up Yours, Hillary.

XVII. George W. Bush (2000-2008)

Up Yours with "Mission Accomplished," meaning not victory and stability in the criminal war in Iraq that should have brought Cheney, Bush, Rumsfeld and Turd Blossom to the Hagueman's justice noose. Thugs. Thugs who had the NSA contact the British GCHQ in 2003 to have them gather kompromat on members of the UN Security Council in a bid to twist their arms to vote for the war in Iraq - this leading to the whistleblowing incident described in the film Official Secrets. The Iraq war was a criminal act, leading to hundreds of thousands of casualties, both Iraqi and American. It not only created chaos in the Middle East, leading directly to the rise of the Caliphate-seeking ISIS, but bolstered the suspicion overseas that the American government, far from spreading largesse and self-rule with neo-liberalism, was viciously Empire-state building, making a mockery of its own people's illusion of exceptional democracy. Up Yours, Iraq, we said.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.
 

Wow, what an impressive display knowledge and wit.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020 at 9:43:24 PM

