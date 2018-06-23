 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Coat Messaging, US Politics and a Kashmir Tragedy Connection

By       Message Arshad M Khan       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/23/18

Author 500573
- Advertisement -

There is something charming about a first lady making media bloopers; however, one cannot say the same for those born very rich who are often obtuse to the sufferings of others.


The news reaching a crescendo this week in the US has not been the World Cup -- relatively few understand the game here. No, it's been Donald Trump's cruel policy of separating children from families caught trying to cross the Mexican border without proper documentation. It was Trump's way of discouraging illegal immigration, claiming the Democrats were preventing a bill that would stem the tide -- what bill would, when most are not caught and they are crossing illegally anyway?


- Advertisement -

As repeated photos and videos of crying, traumatized children swayed the public, Democrats started blasting Republicans for the inherent cruelty, and the latter now on the wrong side of a losing issue before the November election began to distance themselves from Trump; some more forcefully than others, for example Senator Ted Cruz with presidential aspirations, who did a flip-flop saying he would introduce emergency legislation to end it.


Trump promptly sent the first Lady to a camp where some of the children, now numbering about 2300, were being held. She expressed support going through the event in her own way. Then came the surprise: As she departed her top coat revealed large letters, woven into the special designer coat, reading, "I really don't care do u." Later it was revealed, the coat had been made to protest what Trump calls 'fake news', namely, critical coverage of his policies.

- Advertisement -


Of course, woven inscriptions in clothing, bring to mind the narcissistic Narendra Modi who wore a striped suit with his name woven into the stripes. At least he did until the negative publicity.


In Kashmir, Mr. Modi has ended the PDP/BJP alliance opting for the iron hand behind his BJP's velvet glove. It is a tragedy. The BJP refused to extend the Ramzan ceasefire and the PDP walked away. The Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to the governor and the region will now come under direct rule of the Modi central government.


Only last week (June 14), Shujaat Bukhari, the prominent journalist and editor was assassinated along with two bodyguards. Mr. Bukhari and the PDP were aligned in their views on autonomy for Kashmir, a demand alien to Mr. Modi's BJP and his desire to integrate the region into India. But an alliance of parties with distinct and different views brought hopes for an eventual resolution as in South Africa and Northern Ireland. Not any more.

- Advertisement -


If Modi has decided to fight what he calls "cross-border terrorism", it will lead only to more bloodshed and failure as before. The huge demonstrations, the prior cruel attempts to suppress them, and the continuing insurrection are clear evidence of a populace sick of being denied rights for over seven decades.


Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Trump Escape, Washington Troubles, and Clorox for Democrats

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Climate Change and Human Activity: Proof for the Skeptic

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 