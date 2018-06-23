- Advertisement -

There is something charming about a first lady making media bloopers; however, one cannot say the same for those born very rich who are often obtuse to the sufferings of others.





The news reaching a crescendo this week in the US has not been the World Cup -- relatively few understand the game here. No, it's been Donald Trump's cruel policy of separating children from families caught trying to cross the Mexican border without proper documentation. It was Trump's way of discouraging illegal immigration, claiming the Democrats were preventing a bill that would stem the tide -- what bill would, when most are not caught and they are crossing illegally anyway?





- Advertisement -

As repeated photos and videos of crying, traumatized children swayed the public, Democrats started blasting Republicans for the inherent cruelty, and the latter now on the wrong side of a losing issue before the November election began to distance themselves from Trump; some more forcefully than others, for example Senator Ted Cruz with presidential aspirations, who did a flip-flop saying he would introduce emergency legislation to end it.





Trump promptly sent the first Lady to a camp where some of the children, now numbering about 2300, were being held. She expressed support going through the event in her own way. Then came the surprise: As she departed her top coat revealed large letters, woven into the special designer coat, reading, "I really don't care do u." Later it was revealed, the coat had been made to protest what Trump calls 'fake news', namely, critical coverage of his policies.

- Advertisement -





Of course, woven inscriptions in clothing, bring to mind the narcissistic Narendra Modi who wore a striped suit with his name woven into the stripes. At least he did until the negative publicity.







In Kashmir, Mr. Modi has ended the PDP/BJP alliance opting for the iron hand behind his BJP's velvet glove. It is a tragedy. The BJP refused to extend the Ramzan ceasefire and the PDP walked away. The Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to the governor and the region will now come under direct rule of the Modi central government.







Only last week (June 14), Shujaat Bukhari, the prominent journalist and editor was assassinated along with two bodyguards. Mr. Bukhari and the PDP were aligned in their views on autonomy for Kashmir, a demand alien to Mr. Modi's BJP and his desire to integrate the region into India. But an alliance of parties with distinct and different views brought hopes for an eventual resolution as in South Africa and Northern Ireland. Not any more.



- Advertisement -





If Modi has decided to fight what he calls "cross-border terrorism", it will lead only to more bloodshed and failure as before. The huge demonstrations, the prior cruel attempts to suppress them, and the continuing insurrection are clear evidence of a populace sick of being denied rights for over seven decades.





Next Page 1 | 2