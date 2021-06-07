 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Coalition could, maybe slow, the March to Oblivion

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 520265
Message Terra Lowe

Biden is terrible a terrible leader. If you could call him that. Trillions for war, nuclear, and weapons. Nothing for the health of America and its people. I stayed in the Ukraine, after Chernobyl. It is collapsing.

Many ill people. The same is happening in Japan since Fukushima. The right are mostly racist mad-dogs. That won't fly in any coalition of greens, progressives, and others. Liberals are not progressive. They are centrists and, irrational neoliberals. It will take something like what happened in China or Germany. That is, to nationalize banks and, form a new economy not based on financialization, to change things. Something planned and, with a concerted mandate.

A consensus of change w a coalition and hopefully not any bloodshed. The problem is, how fragile and tenuous the USA is. Many reactors, are on the verge of failure in the USA. When they go, it will be a full-blown extinction event.

I saw half a town, in a usa nuke sacrifice zone, die of cancer. Japan and the Ukraine are collapsing from the health costs of cancer, birth defects, other health problems from the ongoing extreme nuclear catastrophes, that occurred there . The USA is very close to that.

The landscape is not cut and dry or black and white. It's a slippery slope with, three, or 4 interconnected crossroads, w the possibilities, of multiple deadly outcomes.

1. The crossroads of climate-change, industrial and nuclear poisoning.

2. Politics, Steve Bannon started this nihilistic early road to extinction by shifting America and world to fascism and more nuclearism. So far little to no rational leadership w this variable because of a stranglehold by the very players that are responsible for the mess.

3. Infrastructure problems collapsing societal cohesion. There probably will be a reactor meltdown.

4. The march into complete societal economic, and environmental breakdown. A breakdown will occur, if there is extreme civil unrest and people become too crazy and unhealthy.

Some of the ignorant right will disconnect from their Dunning-Kruger effect of the ignoramuses and manipulators. Maybe a coalition is possible, to help stop the ongoing fatal radionulide dementias and poisonings. To slow down, or stop, the march to nuclear war and Oblivion.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Terra Lowe Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am a 55 year old scientist. I am concerned about the state of the planet. No leadership

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Decent into more madness

Death Maybe Your Santa Claus But, Pyrophoricity is The Burning Deliverance

Something is terribly wrong

Bipartisan Panopticon

Bipartisan Panopticon part 2

The awful American healthcare system.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 