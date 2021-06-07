Coalition could, maybe slow, the March to Oblivion

Biden is terrible a terrible leader. If you could call him that. Trillions for war, nuclear, and weapons. Nothing for the health of America and its people. I stayed in the Ukraine, after Chernobyl. It is collapsing.

Many ill people. The same is happening in Japan since Fukushima. The right are mostly racist mad-dogs. That won't fly in any coalition of greens, progressives, and others. Liberals are not progressive. They are centrists and, irrational neoliberals. It will take something like what happened in China or Germany. That is, to nationalize banks and, form a new economy not based on financialization, to change things. Something planned and, with a concerted mandate.

A consensus of change w a coalition and hopefully not any bloodshed. The problem is, how fragile and tenuous the USA is. Many reactors, are on the verge of failure in the USA. When they go, it will be a full-blown extinction event.

I saw half a town, in a usa nuke sacrifice zone, die of cancer. Japan and the Ukraine are collapsing from the health costs of cancer, birth defects, other health problems from the ongoing extreme nuclear catastrophes, that occurred there . The USA is very close to that.

The landscape is not cut and dry or black and white. It's a slippery slope with, three, or 4 interconnected crossroads, w the possibilities, of multiple deadly outcomes.

1. The crossroads of climate-change, industrial and nuclear poisoning.

2. Politics, Steve Bannon started this nihilistic early road to extinction by shifting America and world to fascism and more nuclearism. So far little to no rational leadership w this variable because of a stranglehold by the very players that are responsible for the mess.

3. Infrastructure problems collapsing societal cohesion. There probably will be a reactor meltdown.

4. The march into complete societal economic, and environmental breakdown. A breakdown will occur, if there is extreme civil unrest and people become too crazy and unhealthy.

Some of the ignorant right will disconnect from their Dunning-Kruger effect of the ignoramuses and manipulators. Maybe a coalition is possible, to help stop the ongoing fatal radionulide dementias and poisonings. To slow down, or stop, the march to nuclear war and Oblivion.