 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/8/19

Coalition Airstrikes against Syria and Iraq: "Counting" Civilian Casualties, Fake Atrocity Narratives

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 500720
Message Mark Taliano
- Advertisement -

By

Mark Taliano

-

- Advertisement -

Washington-led Empire is a global gangster state[1]. It corrupts all organizations that stand in its way, including supposedly "non-governmental" agencies[2].

These agencies are government and/or foundation-funded. They are not neutral. They serve and advance Empire's crimes. They fabricate consent by propagating fake narratives, including the attribution of fake atrocity stories to target nations and their leadership. Amnesty International is one such agency. Amnesty's statistics regarding Coalition bombing campaigns and civilian deaths provide a window into the corruption.

- Advertisement -

When the U.S.-led Coalition claimed that coalition air strikes in Syria and Iraq killed 1,302 civilians between August 2014 and the end of April 2019[3], we (including Amnesty) had every reason to be incredulous.

Ali al-Bayati, a member of Iraq's Office of the High Commission for Human Rights claims, for example, that the coalition killed 11,800 civilians, including 2,300 children, and 1,130 women, in addition to 8,000 wounded by shelling [4] during the same period.

These figures are reinforced by the fact that the coalition carried out about 20,000 airstrikes between August 8, 2014 and July 31, 2015, and that they targeted 3,262 "ISIS buildings" which, according to Prof. Chossudovsky, were in fact Iraqi and Syrian civilian infrastructure.[5]

But Amnesty International/Air Wars' "counter argument" that 1,600[6] civilians were killed in the 2017 Raqqa offensive alone that reportedly destroyed 80% of the city, and therefore constituted carpet bombing is also dubious, first, because these statistics are not consistent with a four month long carpet bombing campaign, and second, because Amnesty International has lost its legitimacy as a reliable source of independent research.

Chris Tomson@TheDaneChris

#Raqqa has largely been reduced to rubble by US airstrike campaign. Scores of civilians, many of whom are children, have been injured. #Amaq71:10 PM Feb 21, 201722 people are talking about thisTwitter Ads info and privacy

- Advertisement -

See note 7

Amnesty International failed when it fabricated fake narratives about Syria's Saydnaya prison[8].

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Taliano Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author, Research Associate, Global Research

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Western-Imposed Holocaust

Imperial Disaster

Harper Government Destroys Canada's Knowledge Base With A View To Re-Creating "Canada"

Universal Healthcare Dies with a Whimper

Government Propaganda and Media Deception of the Public

Establishment Lies And Crimes Are Leading Us To The Unthinkable

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Taliano

Become a Fan
Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 9 fans, 175 articles, 378 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
Washington-led Empire is a global gangster state[1]. It corrupts all organizations that stand in its way, including supposedly "non-governmental" agencies[2].

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 8, 2019 at 11:52:38 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 