Washington-led Empire is a global gangster state[1]. It corrupts all organizations that stand in its way, including supposedly "non-governmental" agencies[2].

These agencies are government and/or foundation-funded. They are not neutral. They serve and advance Empire's crimes. They fabricate consent by propagating fake narratives, including the attribution of fake atrocity stories to target nations and their leadership. Amnesty International is one such agency. Amnesty's statistics regarding Coalition bombing campaigns and civilian deaths provide a window into the corruption.

When the U.S.-led Coalition claimed that coalition air strikes in Syria and Iraq killed 1,302 civilians between August 2014 and the end of April 2019[3], we (including Amnesty) had every reason to be incredulous.

Ali al-Bayati, a member of Iraq's Office of the High Commission for Human Rights claims, for example, that the coalition killed 11,800 civilians, including 2,300 children, and 1,130 women, in addition to 8,000 wounded by shelling [4] during the same period.

These figures are reinforced by the fact that the coalition carried out about 20,000 airstrikes between August 8, 2014 and July 31, 2015, and that they targeted 3,262 "ISIS buildings" which, according to Prof. Chossudovsky, were in fact Iraqi and Syrian civilian infrastructure.[5]

But Amnesty International/Air Wars' "counter argument" that 1,600[6] civilians were killed in the 2017 Raqqa offensive alone that reportedly destroyed 80% of the city, and therefore constituted carpet bombing is also dubious, first, because these statistics are not consistent with a four month long carpet bombing campaign, and second, because Amnesty International has lost its legitimacy as a reliable source of independent research.

#Raqqa has largely been reduced to rubble by US airstrike campaign. Scores of civilians, many of whom are children, have been injured. #Amaq71:10 PM Feb 21, 201722 people are talking about thisTwitter Ads info and privacy

Amnesty International failed when it fabricated fake narratives about Syria's Saydnaya prison[8].

