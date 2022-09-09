Clown's Goin' Down

Teflon Don appears to have met his match. Donald J. Trump is in the greatest danger of prosecution - and conviction -- that he has ever faced in his entire life.

Donnie Little Hands has always placed barriers between himself and liability, and he has been quite successful, over the years, in insulating himself in this manner. There is always a lawyer, assistant, or other compatriot between him and trouble, someone to take the heat when it comes, so Donnie doesn't have to. There is always a Michael Cohen, a Steve Bannon, or some low-level lawyer willing to sign a statement that "there are no more classified documents." It has always worked for Trump in the past, and he expected it to work for him as ex-president of the United States. Except that this time, there is a lot more at stake than just the honor and reputation of the presidential office - the reputation he is counting on to insulate him from the trouble he has courted almost relentlessly since leaving office. It wasn't enough to sit back and let the little guys fall in all sorts of investigations. He had to cart off classified documents that he didn't own, and fight giving them back with the usual parade of lies and time-consuming legal dodges of liability.

But after months of this game of dodge-ball, after polite requests for the return of these records, after (an ignored) subpoena for them, after that clearly deceitful letter claiming there were no more records, after all that, the government finally requested and was granted a search warrant. The search was completed, locating and retrieving more documents that "aren't there, we promise."

So, what was found? Classified documents the importance of which cannot be overstated. And as if that weren't enough, it was later revealed that there were also 48 empty folders labeled "classified." These were empty folders that HAD contained classified documents. Empty folders whose contents were now missing and in whose hands? What had Trump taken them for? What did he do with the contents? Was there a bidding war by foreign nations to claim them?

And as if that were not bad enough, now this week we find that one of the folders that still contained its contents held highly classified information on the nuclear defense secrets of a foreign nation. There are only a few militarily nuclear countries. This could be either an ally or a hostile adversary. And as bad as the first possibility is, the second could be even worse, since one or more of our own operatives could be identified from the information in that folder. Yep, that's pretty bad. But we always have NEXT week for yet another critically dangerous revelation about Trump's irresponsible carelessness, don't we?

Before this latest disclosure, Trump's behavior was already being described as grossly negligent reckless conduct, storing classified documents at a country club. This week the claims have escalated. Wednesday morning, 09-07-22, on the CNN Newsroom, former U.S. Attorney Michael Moore stated, "I think the three blind mice would see that he is in trouble at this point. ... We're not talking about some secret letter from Kim Jong-un that says Happy Birthday."

Military duty? Nah, "Bone spurs." Sexual assault? Nah, "When you are famous you can grab 'em by the p----." Impropriety? Nah, "Michael Cohen" did it. Insurrection? Nah, "They're patriots." Classified documents that belong to the National Archives? Nah, "We don't have any more of those." Oops.

Teflon Don is accustomed to getting away with everything. He always has, and he expects that he always will. Except this time it is different. This time his actions while ex-president of the United States are under the direct scrutiny of some very powerful governmental agencies holding the responsibility for protecting not only our own secrets, but the secrets of allies, as well. Not to mention protection of the democracy, itself. The old saw that "No one is above the law," repeatedly stated again fairly recently by Attorney General Merrick Garland, suddenly has a new and profoundly different ring to it. I think some of the Teflon is wearing off the skillet. Someone is going to fry. The attorney who signed that infamous letter is certainly in line ahead of Trump, but how long is that line leading up to the skillet before we get to the corrupt Donnie Dipshit, himself? That line has become noticeably shorter this past week.

