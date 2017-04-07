- Advertisement -

Are you sick to your stomach? If not, you need to do your homework. You still believe Sanders and Warren? Check the facts. Like war? You are in good shape, as that is where we're headed.

Liked being locked up without trial? Or perhaps hit with a Hellfire missile? You're in good shape. BO assured us of that, not just overseas, but on American soil.

Was there a chemical attack in Syria? Was there an attack in Syria? Who was behind it? Here are some answers.

Why is Trump so crazy? He wanted to get along with Russia. But the CIA made sure that was not going to happen, with the replacement of Flynn with McMasters.

We are in crises, on the brink of the Final War. Thanks to the dark state folks who run the show, or shadow state if you prefer.

Hillary Clinton tells Trump what to do. So does the press. So do "progressives" and damn near everyone else. Of course we will blame it all on Donald Trump--not my hero by any means, but also not the devil he is being portrayed as.

We ARE THE WORLD'S LEADING TERRORISTS. Anyone doubting this has their eyes closed.

Russia is attacking us? Please! WTF up. I don't know of a more polite way to say this.

Don't like Assad? Just why is that? Please do answer below.

I again present Debbie Lusignan, aka The Sane Progressive.

We are out of lies. Brace yourself and listen carefully. Try to think in terms of "T or F," rather than with any preconceived notions. Read David Swanson. Read Glen Greenwald. Dave Leftcourt.

Think war is the way to peace? You owe it to yourself to watch this 50 minute video, even if you have to "jump through" it or skip a feel good video or reality show. This IS THE reality show you are in, along with your family, friends, and progeny.

I now shut my mouth and allow Debbie to speak for herself. click here