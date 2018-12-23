Closed Until Further Notice~~~A Statement by Congressman Beto O'Rourke

- Advertisement -



Government will shutdown at midnight While negotiations continue in Congress to reach a deal to avert a partial government shutdown, there is virtually no chance a vote will happen Friday night -- all ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN) Permission Details DMCA



The government of the greatest country the world has ever known, the wealthiest, most powerful nation on the planet: closed until further notice.

- Advertisement -

This shutdown -- hundreds of thousands of our fellow Americans working without pay during the holidays, basic government functions no longer available to the taxpayers who fund them -- didn't have to happen. The Senate passed a compromise government funding bill two days ago, 100--0. The men and women who can't agree on what to name a post office were able to unite and unanimously agree on how to fund the entire government.

But maybe it was intended to happen.

Maybe in the face of an investigation that seeks the facts surrounding allegations of collusion with a foreign government and obstruction of justice within our own government" as one aide after another pleads guilty" as the stock market tumbles" as men and women intent on keeping their dignity and their conscience flee his administration" perhaps the President calculates that by adding to the blizzard of bizarre behavior over the last two years and shutting down the government at Christmas, while his own party still controls each branch of it, the institutions that we need for our democracy to function (and to ensure no man is above the law) will be overwhelmed.

- Advertisement -

From a President who promised action, we got distraction.

But my concern for the country goes beyond the immediate pain and dysfunction that this shutdown will cause. Beyond even ensuring that this President is held accountable. What's happening now is part of a larger threat to us all.

If our institutions no longer work, if we no longer have faith in them, if there's no way to count on government even functioning (three shutdowns this year alone), then perhaps ultimately we become open to something else. Whatever we choose to call it, whether we openly acknowledge it at all, my fear is that we will choose certainty, strength and predictability over this constant dysfunction, even if it comes at the price of our democracy (the press; the ballot box; the courts; congress and representative government).

If there were ever a man to exploit this precarious moment for our country and our form of government, it's Trump. Sending 5,400 troops to U.S. border communities during the midterm elections. Organizing Border Patrol "crowd control" exercises in El Paso on election day. Defying our laws by taking children from their parents, keeping kids in tent camps, turning back refugees at our ports. Calling the press "the enemy of the people" and celebrating violence against members of the media. Pitting Americans against each other based on race and religion and immigration status. Inviting us to hate openly, to call Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, to call asylum seekers animals, to describe Klansmen and neo-Nazis as very fine people. Seeking to disenfranchise fellow Americans with made up fears of voter fraud. Isolating us from the other great democracies as he cozies up to dictators and thugs. Lying again and again. Making a mockery of the United States -- once the indispensable nation, the hope of mankind.

So we can engage in the immediate fights about blame for this latest shutdown" fall into his arguments about a wall, or steel slats, at a time of record border security and in the face of asylum seekers -- our neighbors -- fleeing the deadliest countries in the world" we can respond to his name-calling and grotesque, bizarre behavior" or we can pull up, look back at this moment from the future and see exactly what is happening to our country.

We are at risk of losing those things that make us special, unique, exceptional, those things that make us the destination for people the world over, looking for a better life and fleeing countries who lack our institutions, our rule of law, our stability.

- Advertisement -

If ever there was a time to put country over party it is now. This is not about a wall, it's not about border security, it's not about Democrats and Republicans. It's about the future of our country -- whether our children and grandchildren will thank us or blame us. Whether we will lose what was fought for, made more perfect, by the men and women who risked and lost their lives at Antietam, on Omaha beach, in Jackson, Mississippi" whether we will be defined by greatness and ambition or pettiness and fear. Whether we will continue to live in the world's greatest democracy, or something else.

In the short term -- let's pass the funding bill that was agreed to by the Senate 100--0 just a few days ago. Send it to the President with the confidence that we represent the people of this country and that we are willing to override his veto if he cannot respect their will. Show that government can work, that we can see past our immediate differences to serve the greater good. To put country over party. To put country over one man. To do what we were sent here to do.

In the longer term -- we must strengthen all of our institutions at the very moment they are called into question. Some clear opportunities for Congress: Ensure that our representatives in government reject PAC money, corporate and special interest influence. Demand that they hold town halls in our communities, listen to and respond to their constituents. Show America that they are working for us and for no one else.

Take action on the most urgent issues of our day: climate change, healthcare, endless war, income inequality, immigration, the vibrancy of rural communities and inner cities, education and criminal justice reform. Define the goal in each area, build the coalition to achieve it, find the common ground (between parties, between branches of government), and move forward. Prove that our system of government -- whatever its problems -- is still the best thing under the sun.

Next Page 1 | 2