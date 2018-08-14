Climatologist Guy McPherson exposed as a Con Man and a Grifter, as this video clearly shows

- Advertisement -

Dr. Guy McPherson is accused of being a con man and a grifter, along with basing his presentations on non-scientific and faulty information, for nefarious purposes. This is a nine minute video of that accusation in a crowd of people that Guy was speaking to, during the Q and A period, along with Guy's response.

I don't recall hearing the term "grifter" until relatively recently, and I do not have good associations with it, based on the contexts I've heard the word used in. Here's what dictionary.com has to say on the matter:

noun Slang.

1. a person who operates a side show at a circus, fair, etc., especially a gambling attraction.

2. a swindler, dishonest gambler, or the like.

Dr. McPherson has been called many things, one of the mildest being "an alarmist." I do agree with that, but I also think it's because he speaks the plain truth. I've been somewhat disappointed, but not shocked, by people I have come to greatly respect, saying or writing similar things regarding Guy or what he talks about. But I leave this to the reader to decide, either based on the large volume of Guy's work or even this short section of a larger video.

I also note that when I taught elementary school, my general philosophy on "behavior management," aside from always "keep it interesting and relevant," was the main idea of 9/10th carrot to 1/10th boot. Applying this basic principle on global warming, I say it needs to be shouted from the rooftops and boldly headlined in every news publication everywhere, as we see the spine-chilling, blood curdling, unfathomably ugly face of "climate change," or whatever you choose to call it, using the 1/10th boot, harshly applied, to wake people up. "What good is a house, if there's no planet to put it on?," is pretty close to what Thoreau said so very long ago (but a nanosecond in geological time).

If we don't even recognize and diagnose the problem, rest assured it will become reality--as in this case it may well anyway. Meanwhile, on a more personal level, I am trying to reinvent my life for whatever years I have left, but I'll leave that topic for another day since I don't wish to distract from the presentation here.

I do appreciate feedback, ideally more of the negative kind, as it is often the most enlightening.