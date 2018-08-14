 
 
Sci Tech

Climatologist Guy McPherson exposed as a Con Man and a Grifter, as this video clearly shows

By Daniel Geery

August 14, 2018

Dr. Guy McPherson is accused of being a con man and a grifter, along with basing his presentations on non-scientific and faulty information, for nefarious purposes. This is a nine minute video of that accusation in a crowd of people that Guy was speaking to, during the Q and A period, along with Guy's response.

I don't recall hearing the term "grifter" until relatively recently, and I do not have good associations with it, based on the contexts I've heard the word used in. Here's what dictionary.com has to say on the matter:

noun Slang.

1. a person who operates a side show at a circus, fair, etc., especially a gambling attraction.

2. a swindler, dishonest gambler, or the like.

Dr. McPherson has been called many things, one of the mildest being "an alarmist." I do agree with that, but I also think it's because he speaks the plain truth. I've been somewhat disappointed, but not shocked, by people I have come to greatly respect, saying or writing similar things regarding Guy or what he talks about. But I leave this to the reader to decide, either based on the large volume of Guy's work or even this short section of a larger video.

I also note that when I taught elementary school, my general philosophy on "behavior management," aside from always "keep it interesting and relevant," was the main idea of 9/10th carrot to 1/10th boot. Applying this basic principle on global warming, I say it needs to be shouted from the rooftops and boldly headlined in every news publication everywhere, as we see the spine-chilling, blood curdling, unfathomably ugly face of "climate change," or whatever you choose to call it, using the 1/10th boot, harshly applied, to wake people up. "What good is a house, if there's no planet to put it on?," is pretty close to what Thoreau said so very long ago (but a nanosecond in geological time).

If we don't even recognize and diagnose the problem, rest assured it will become reality--as in this case it may well anyway. Meanwhile, on a more personal level, I am trying to reinvent my life for whatever years I have left, but I'll leave that topic for another day since I don't wish to distract from the presentation here.

I do appreciate feedback, ideally more of the negative kind, as it is often the most enlightening.

 

opednews.com

Daniel Geery
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


  New Content

David or anyone else: If this link doesn't work, to go click here and visit the first article there.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 at 5:28:25 PM

b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010)


  New Content

so wait; the headline to the article says "exposed as a con man and grifter, as this video clearly shows." How? i see him answering the man's accusations eloquently, factually, and without losing his cool in the face of some ugly accusations. I think the headline should say "accused of being" rather than "exposed as." But i think it will attract all the people who want to believe these things about the man, who has been nothing but consistent - and for no paycheck.

i would be heartily disappointed to find out it was true, but i'm not convinced by this video. I'm glad to know that you also support Guy's work, hard as it is to face these truths.

Do you have more on this, Dan? What are your own conclusions Have you read Guy's his latest update on climate change from 2016? He spoke here in i think 2014 - things have worsened considerably in predictions in those few short years. At that time he thought moving south might give humanity an extra 10-15 years... now, he's saying no.

the new information i got today from this video is the 10 degrees celsius temperature rise by 2026 - holy extinction!!! - nothing will survive that. i want to look up that climatologist he mentions - Sam Carana (spelling) - have you heard of him? Thank you for keeping on with this information, Dan. I have a lot of respect for you and for the people with the courage to say, and face, inconvenient, even terrifying, truths.

this summer, the west is burning again and we have the blood rred and orange suns. Sweden, Greece, and much of Europe is burning - their forests. according to a friend from Sweden, this is a first. there are fires up to the Arctic. i know there are many other places burning on the planet. night time temps here re averaging 5-10 degree farenheit warmer; sure, there are fluctuations as the jet stream wobbles crazily. Scary times and Guy is right on how he advises us to live - for right now - and when he says "only love remains." What a time for us all to be alive - and dying.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 at 6:41:17 PM

b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010)


Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

i'm ok with the dying. i accept that part. what kills me inside and hurts my heart beyond what i can say is watching the beautiful life forms around me suffering and dying - because of we humans and our lust for "industry" - spoling and ruining our own lovely planet, so unlike any other. we threw away a rare jewel - and THIS makes me ready to die and looking forward to it, even. sorry if this is a downer, but it's my truth. i hope we can have the "end of life" pills for everyone so that at least people have the choice to die quick when the nuke reactors melt down.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 at 6:53:41 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


  New Content

The word that McPherson used to describe the comment and your headline is "ludicrous." I agree with him. Even if he is alarmist and likely early with his prediction of human unraveling, he is not trying to con anyone.


I look at the eerie red fire smoke skies that visit us every summer here in the west, for longer periods each year. We are currently experiencing lots of 80+ days which were a rarity only a few years back. Insects are disappearing, frogs have become rare, snakes are few. In my mind, McPherson is on track, but hopefully early. So I try to enjoy every day. Today I live!

Embedded are some photos of this year's butterflies.


Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 at 8:24:57 PM

