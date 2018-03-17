- Advertisement -

Climatologist Jennifer Francis, Research Professor, Department of Marine and Costal Sciences, Rutgers University, speaks about weather changes, and how those changes are related to climate change.

In this presentation, Dr. Francis explains new research that links increasing extreme weather events with the rapidly warming and melting Arctic during recent decades. Evidence strongly suggests that Arctic warming is causing weather patterns to become more persistent, which can lead to extremes such as droughts, cold spells, heat waves, and various flooding events.

I present this link as it is the best explanation I can recall of dozens I've watched on this utterly critical topic. What our anti-science administration is doing and not doing is beyond horrific, as you probably know. I also chose this hour long video because Dr. Francis does such a wonderful job speaking and presenting slides to go with her talk. She also presents what she says in the context of the past two million years.