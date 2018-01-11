Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Climate change deniers, who are these people?

From youtube.com: Trump's Cabinet is Full of Climate Change Deniers Donald Trump's cabinet is filled with climate change deniers tied to the oil industry. Goodbye, dear planet. Subscribe to Fusion: youtube.com/c/this isfusion?sub_confirmation=1
A collage of Climate change deniers in the Trump administratio

As I read articles on climate change from the likes of Dahr Jamail, Naomi Klein and the latest being Paul Street's, "Climate Denial Will Kill Us" [1] , my thinking often digresses to who are these people.

With so much irrefutable evidence provided by esteemed climate scientists how is it possible for people to remain in climate denial? Maybe we should ask the "Donald", himself a chief climate change denier.

What follows here is simply one man's hypothesis on climate change deniers:

Firstly they're supremely anti-intellectual, distrusting scientific evidence, even ridiculing it. Many reject evolution, are "creationists" and believe the earth is 10,000 years old. They even have a creation museum in eastern Kentucky showing man walking with dinosaurs.

Further many/most are deeply religious fundamentalist Christians who seem to take the bible-New Testament- literally and in particular the Book of Revelation, the end days, Armageddon, Tribulation, Apocalypse, false prophet, anti-Christ, Satan, the second coming of Christ et al. So for them why worry about climate change when the 2nd coming of Christ is in their future and they'll be saved.

In the early 1970's I read a book titled, "The Late Great Planet Earth", by Hal Lindsey to get some idea of what those fundamentalist Christians were apparently believing what was in our future.

As I remember it in particular just before some fiery apocalypse all true believing Christians will miraculously be transported above it all saving them while all those left on Earth will perish.

I could not help thinking at the time there were some 6 billion people. Though most people in the world were Christians say 25%, the majority 75% were non Christians.

I thought what sort of God would condemn billions of people to a fiery end and save only his flock?

When one thinks about it "saving" only true believing Christians was condemning, condescending, elitist, smug and downright hateful toward billions of people who weren't Christians. This coming from those god fearing, true believing Christians. Hardly something they would normally see themselves as being.

Today there's some 9 billion people, over a billion Muslims, Hindu's, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jews, who also believe in God but certainly aren't Christians.

Occasionally I'll hear or read about an "end days" scenario about to befall us. Apparently the founding of the State of Israel in 1948 was a harbinger of the coming "end days". I suppose some believe Obama was the false prophet, the anti-Christ, maybe Satan himself. How about "Dubya" Bush's endless war on terror or all of America's endless wars. Are they harbingers of the "end days"?

Supposedly "Dubya" was a true believer himself as is current Vice President Mike Pence.

I read somewhere America is the most church going people of all democratic countries in the West. Most Europeans are not church goers.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

The only explanation I have to offer is that they are goddamn imbeciles. Sadly, I blame myself in good part for having been in education for 25 years and not made any serious changes to it, other than getting my ass fired! PS. My single possibly redeeming factor is that I am trying to finish my teaching manuscript, for serious teachers in public schools or even private schools or even at home, based on things I found to work across the board.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 12, 2018 at 12:28:16 AM

Janet Supriano

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Best wishes on this noble endeavor, Daniel. Lord knows how important it is to open the gates of knowledge to our young ones. If we could instill the desire to learn and the desire to keep learning life-long, what great changes could happen!

Submitted on Friday, Jan 12, 2018 at 1:56:19 AM

