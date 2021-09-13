Climate activists are being killed for trying to save our planet. There is a way to help

Each year, we learn more about the climate crisis. The data flows: ever-rising heat, unprecedented deforestation, record rainfall. And once a year, we also learn more about the human impact of the crisis too, as data is released on the killings of land and environmental activists, the very people highlighting and protesting at the breakdown of our climate. As Global Witness' annual report reveals, in 2020, that number rose to a record 227 killings worldwide.



Every time, the data hits me like a blow to the face. I've spent much of my life as an environmental activist and journalist, and so if I haven't actually met the people sadly on this list, I've met hundreds exactly like them. Strong local people, attached to place and community, seeing their role in defending terrain and ancestral territory. Every person like this around the world is at risk.



And they are at risk, in the end, not so much because of another local person who pulls the trigger or plunges the blade; they're at risk because they find themselves living on or near something that some corporation is demanding. Like Fikile Ntshangase, the South African grandmother who led a spirited campaign against a coalmine in KwaZulu-Natal province and was shot dead in her home last year. Or Óscar Eyraud Adams, the indigenous activist who, during Mexico's worst drought in 30 years, vocally advocated for his community's right to water, as the authorities denied them and granted corporations ever more permits. Oscar was shot dead in Tecate last September.