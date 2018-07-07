- Advertisement -

Dr. Paul Beckwith tells it like it is, as far as climate change, and in this case, how it is already wiping out large segments of humans. A most mild and temperate speaking scientist rarely takes political positions (the last I recall here is when he said we should be spending our military budget on climate change, the REAL danger facing us and our species), and in so doing was speaking a most humble truth to power.

You want a layperson's explanation of climate change? Here is the guy I most highly promote to deliver that message, in most cases in 15 minutes or so. Paul is a genuine hero in my skimpy "hero book."

This is just the beginning of what is coming your (our) way. Dr. Beckwiith supports just about everything I hear from Dr. Guy McPherson, but I have to say that Guy takes the facts and logic to a grander conclusion, as you can read on my various posts on climate change.

Paul gives hope, however slim, but I can only hope that if we truly go "balls out" (apologies for the term, but I can think of no better), there is a slender hope for our species.

So the question to me is, "How do we alter the business-as-usual" model that we are stuck on???