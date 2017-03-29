- Advertisement -

Climate change is not a belief: it is a measurable fact. Just about every major international scientific academy endorses it (ionalacademies.org/onpi/06072005.pdf) including the National Academy of Sciences here.



The Arctic has been experiencing record-setting surface air temperature for three years in a row. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration noted in its Arctic Report Card (released on December 8, 2016) an unprecedented warming of air temperature leading to a record-breaking delay in the fall sea ice freeze.





- Advertisement -

Physics Today

- Advertisement -

Heaven help us ...



