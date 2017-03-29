Refresh  

Climate Change and the Out-of-This-World Trump Administration

Climate change is not a belief: it is a measurable fact. Just about every major international scientific academy endorses it (ionalacademies.org/onpi/06072005.pdf) including the National Academy of Sciences here.

The Arctic has been experiencing record-setting surface air temperature for three years in a row. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration noted in its Arctic Report Card (released on December 8, 2016) an unprecedented warming of air temperature leading to a record-breaking delay in the fall sea ice freeze.

In the past quarter-century the region has lost nearly two-thirds of its volume of sea ice. The peer-reviewed report brings together the work of 61 scientists from 11 nations, and is key to tracking changes in the Arctic.

The increased exposure of water to sunlight leads to much greater absorption of heat, leading to more warming which in turn melts more ice and snow (Martin Jeffries, James Overland and Don Perovich, Physics Today, October 2013).

The scientific community is divided, however, on the effects of Arctic warming on weather in the mid-latitudes. Simulations have not yet yielded significant evidence. On the other hand, there is evidence on a local scale -- loss of sea ice in the Barents and Kara seas is linked to cold stormy conditions in eastern Asia through both simulation and field observations. There are perhaps some concerns about recent Canadian and U.S. weather on the Atlantic coast.

The melting arctic ice, the plight of polar bears, the pollution registered even in Arctic snow -- none of it is enough as President Trump signs an executive order on Tuesday (March 28, 2017) rolling back the prior administration's restrictions on coal. He said it would bring jobs back to the coal-mining communities. It may not be as easy as he thinks. Not only is coal the most polluting of fossil fuels, it is not as easy to use as natural gas of which there is an abundance at present.

Aside from climate-change deniers, there are other equally 'well-informed' cabinet-level officials: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin informed us in a speech on Monday the day before the new executive order that it would be a 100 years before artificial intelligence takes away human jobs. Gasps of disbelief from Silicon Valley!

Heaven help us ...

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Arshad M Khan

Irrefutable and undeniable evidence of climate change ... if only Trump read a little.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 12:48:52 AM

Mark Goldes

Climate change threatens to end all human life by 2026!.

Should the data at Arctic News prove correct -- humanity will be extinct by 2026 - without an 80% reduction in fossil fuel use within 5 years.

This is the greatest emergency humans have ever confronted.

Bombers rolled off an assembly line every hour during WWII. Breakthrough new energy systems are being born. They are much less complex.

Several are discussed at aesopinstitute.org

Most reflect hard to believe new science. Some exploit a surprising loophole, only recently recognized by scientists at Argonne National Laboratory and elsewhere, in the Second Law of Thermodynamics.

Engines can run 24/7 on atmospheric ambient (solar) energy, without fuel!

They can scale and provide a cheap, fast, alternative to rooftop panels, wind and solar farms!

Such breakthroughs usually require a generation to gain acceptance. We do not have that luxury.

Innovation is taking place at severely underfunded small firms. A few bold individuals could change the world for a pittance.

Revolutionary technology can be licensed and produced everywhere.

Mass production of the best systems will inevitably follow. We must speed the process on an emergency basis.

The lives you save may include your own - and those of everyone you care about.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 5:01:41 PM

Arshad M Khan

Every house could very easily support solar panels -- now made cheaply in China. Guess who doesn't think this is a good idea? The power companies. It takes me back along way but I wrote a paper on solar heating as long ago as in the 1970s showing economic feasibility. And those panels merely heated water unlike present photovoltaics directly generating DC. Thanks for your comment.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 9:13:17 PM

