Climate Breakdown

Co-written by Margaret Flowers

From youtube.com: Climate Change: the heat from human emissions {MID-158421}
Climate Change: the heat from human emissions
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Daily Conversation)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Climate breakdown, as George Monbiot calls it, is happening before our eyes at the same time the science on climate change grows stronger and has wider acceptance. Hurricane Harvey, which struck at the center of the petroleum industry -- the heart of climate denialism -- provided a glimpse of the new normal of climate crisis-induced events. In Asia, this week the climate message was even stronger where at least 1,200 people died and 41 million were impacted. By 2050, one billion people could be displaced by climate crises.

Climate disasters demonstrate the immense failure of government at all levels. The world has known about the likely disastrous impacts of climate change for decades. Next year will be the thirtieth anniversary of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which operates under the auspices of the United Nations and was founded in 1988. The IPCC published the first of five reports in 1990. Thousands of scientists and other experts write and review the reports and 120 countries participate in the process. The most common surprises in successive reports are more rapid temperature increases and greater impacts than scientists had predicted.

We can No Longer Ignore the Science and the Evidence Before Us

The science on climate change has become extremely strong as the final draft of the U.S. Global Change Research Program's Climate Science Special Report showed. The document was leaked last month because scientists feared the Trump administration would amend, suppress or destroy it. The report describes overwhelming evidence of man-made climate change impacting us right now and the urgent need to get to zero net carbon emissions.

It is not just science that confirms the climate crisis, it is also people's experience with extreme weather, constant record breaking temperatures, and deadly heat waves as well as collapsing mountains in Alaska, the shrinking Colorado River and an ice free Arctic as a few examples. People have experienced a series of extreme storms -- Hurricanes Harvey, Katrina and Sandy being the most notable this century -- droughts, fires and other physical evidence that make it hard to deny climate catastrophe. Climate denialism requires shutting one's eyes to obvious realities when the truth is the Earth is warmer than it has been in 120,000 years.

There is no doubt that these storms are made more deadly by climate change. Harvey was a tropical storm until it went over the warm Gulf of Mexico and grew into a hurricane with record rainfall. Climate expert Michael Mann explains that warmer water resulted in greater moisture being absorbed, more rain and more flooding. Sea level rise added to the greater flooding. The stalling of the storm over Houston was also predicted by climate forecasters because the jet stream pattern has changed. Climate change had the same effects on Hurricane Sandy in New York City.

Science is denied because many profit from the dirty energy status quo and denying or even hiding the existence of climate change. There is litigation against oil and gas companies and an SEC investgation because records show they knew their products were causing climate change going back to the 70s but funded research to hide reality. ExxonMobil is being sued by shareholders for misleading investors and faces shareholder challenges. Coastal communities are suing dozens of oil and gas companies for continuing to pollute after they knew the damage they were doing. Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, now the Secretary of State, used a fake email account to discuss climate change and many of those emails are now missing. Youth suing over the destruction of their environment and climate change are seeking Tillerson's testimony and emails. There are many climate criminals to point to with the dirty energy companies at the top of the list. There are 100 companies responsible for 71 percent of green house gas emissions. Good government would hold them responsible.

Historic Failure of Government

The three decade life of the IPCC has coincided with deep corruption of government by the energy industry, sprawl developers and other dirty energy profiteers. The anti-science movement in the United States, which includes government officials, industry and others who deny climate change exists, provides cover for elected officials to do nothing or act inadequately on the urgent reality of climate chaos so that corporations continue to threaten the planet.

The United States elected a climate denier, Donald Trump, who describes climate change as a hoax and has appointed officials who are complicit in denying climate change, closely tied to polluting industries and favor policies that result in climate breakdown, and many of whom were part of the misinformation network on climate. Trump has withdrawn from the Paris climate agreement, putting the US out of step with the world on the issue. The Trump administration has sought to hide evidence of climate change, but people have been sharing climate documents with other governments and scientific groups before he hid them. Thirteen cities joined together to publish Trump-deleted climate data. Trump has conducted a witch hunt against believers in climate change. These actions have resulted in the unusual step of climate scientists protesting the Trump administration.

But, even presidents who recognize climate change reality have not taken action to confront it. Unlike Trump, President Obama played a more hidden hand in his undermining of climate policy. His energy strategy favored "all of the above" energy including oil and gas and his office approved carbon infrastructure and off-shore drilling. Obama showed dirty energy extraction is a bi-partisan concern, as Alison Rose Levy clearly reminds us. Obama undermined the 2009 Copenhagen climate accord and weakened the Paris agreement. He was preceded by the marinated in oil Bush-Cheney administration. Those two administrations wasted 16 years of critical time to respond to climate change.

Federal decisions had local impacts as can be seen in Houston, the fourth largest city. The federal government inadequately regulated superfund sites, pollution from oil refineries and chemical plants in the area. These were all part of "Cancer Alley" or the "Chemical Coast" -- names used to describe the petrochemical capital of the United States. When flooding came, so did disaster in these areas. A 1.5 mile radius around one chemical plant had to be evacuated and toxic waste sites flooded. Of course, the environmental racism that led to these dangerous polluters being put in poor neighborhoods, usually communities of color, is now resulting in massive pollution in those areas and will cause health problems.

But inadequate response to climate change often includes state and local governments (some states and cities are taking positive steps). Texas is an example of decades of failed government as it has taken no action to adapt to climate change over the last three decades. Bills were introduced to do so but the legislature failed to act. Why? Because the laws included the words "climate change," e.g., calling for a "climate change vulnerability assessment" and were perceived as a threat to the oil and gas industry.

http://www.ItsOurEconomy.us and http://www.ComeHomeAmerica.U
Kevin Zeese is co-chair of Come Home America, www.ComeHomeAmerica.US which seeks to end U.S. militarism and empire. He is also co-director of Its Our Economy, www.ItsOurEconomy.US which seeks to democratize the economy and give people greater
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Donohue

Become a Fan
Author 79310

(Member since May 27, 2012), 70 comments


  New Content

Wait .... since when have alarmists decided to cite recent weather, hurricanes, heat waves, and a cherry-picked list of events? Aren't you wary of skeptics doing the same? Are you nervous?


Note: it is not warmer now than any time since the Eemian. It was quite a bit warmer, this interglacial, twice. In fact, there are studies showing the Artic was totally or near totally free of floating ice 8000 ya. for perhaps 1000 years.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2017 at 4:21:30 PM

Mark Goldes

Become a Fan
Entrepreneurs are t he only hope to realistically replace fossil fuels cheaply and fast .

To the surprise of almost everyone 24/7 solar powered engines will soon provide generators of all sizes that need no fuel.

A converted Ford engine ran without fuel to prove the concept. A n a dditional engine has be en converted and will be verified and validated by an independent laborator y .

These engines expand the Second Law of Thermodynamics. Few scientists and engineers believe they are possible. A White Paper is available. The work reflects 27 years of effort by Kenneth Rauen. See SECOND LAW SURPRISES at aesopinstitute.org

Imagine p ower generation at every scale operating 24/7 without need for fuel. Cars, trucks, boats, ships and aircraft dispensing with any need for fuel of any kind .

Similar engines will self-power refrigeration, heating and air-conditioning.

Trolls are certain such work must reflect fraud and dishonesty, making efforts to provide minuscule working capital a nightmare. B old souls, acting without delay, can accelerate this potentially life saving work.

Only r apid development and commercialization of revolutionary science and technology can improve the odds for human survival on this dangerously warming planet.

M ass produc tion of the best examples worldwide without delay might help avoid more destructive hurricanes, floods and life threatening heat .

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2017 at 5:24:14 PM

