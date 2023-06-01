Clever Country Blues (poem)

######
This poem first appeared in CounterPunch on 2/3/2023.
I.
O Austraya, Jewel of Denial
Gotta vote unless you want to pay 10 bucks
Animal-loving laws coast to coast (smile)
Capital of passive aggression rucks
.
No guns here except for the criminals
Who spend each day checking our subliminals
.
Gay marriage -- but the looks behind the back!
"Conservative" covering for sadism
No death penalty but good death squad craic
