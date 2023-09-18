Clay Shaw Trial | The Grand Jury Testimony

https://jfk.boards.net/post/5941/thread

These transcripts have been available in a pdf format, and are now easily accessible on a platform for all to read. I have gone thru each of the available witnesses and set up a structure that is comprehensive and simple to navigate. In transcribing these documents some minor grammatical, or punctual, errors may have occurred in the process.



It is a fascinating read that demonstrates the foundation Garrison needed to move this case to trial. There is absolutely no malpractice of unethical behavior on the part the DA's office in this matter. Jim Garrison offered and insisted on a preliminary hearing and invited the Defense to preview the evidence. It was confirmed by three judges to move forward, and that in turn, prompted these Grand Jury proceedings.



There is evidence of US Military Bases being robbed for the Anti-Castro fight, involving David Ferrie & CIA. Witness tampering, not by the DA, but by Walter Sheridan, according to Red Strate, sent there to shut down Garrison. Attempted bribery, and threatening a judge, were just two things going on involving "Red" & Ed Baldwin. Some discussion of Clay Shaw being Clay Bertrand, and the mysterious visitor with a briefcase in Shaw's office.



