 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Clay Shaw Trial | The Grand Jury Testimony

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

https://jfk.boards.net/post/5941/thread

These transcripts have been available in a pdf format, and are now easily accessible on a platform for all to read. I have gone thru each of the available witnesses and set up a structure that is comprehensive and simple to navigate. In transcribing these documents some minor grammatical, or punctual, errors may have occurred in the process.

It is a fascinating read that demonstrates the foundation Garrison needed to move this case to trial. There is absolutely no malpractice of unethical behavior on the part the DA's office in this matter. Jim Garrison offered and insisted on a preliminary hearing and invited the Defense to preview the evidence. It was confirmed by three judges to move forward, and that in turn, prompted these Grand Jury proceedings.

There is evidence of US Military Bases being robbed for the Anti-Castro fight, involving David Ferrie & CIA. Witness tampering, not by the DA, but by Walter Sheridan, according to Red Strate, sent there to shut down Garrison. Attempted bribery, and threatening a judge, were just two things going on involving "Red" & Ed Baldwin. Some discussion of Clay Shaw being Clay Bertrand, and the mysterious visitor with a briefcase in Shaw's office.

Con man Thomas Beckham, a good friend of Jack Martin, worked for Guy Banister. He was caught in the headlights when asked about doing work for the CIA. He took the fifth in an obvious manner to avoid answering the question, and was later admonished for lying on the stand. Beckham later admitted to the HSCA that he was involved with ex-CIA that framed Oswald.

John Heindel was a Marine who served with Oswald in Atsugi Japan, He was supposed to be the soldier that had spoken Russian with Lee during the morning 'muster'. WC Attorney Jenner, prepared an affidavit from Kerry Thornley, that it was the same guy. Although Thornley wasn't sure, he went along with it. It was a LIE! John Heindel never had spoken Russian in his life.

William Gurvich was a former investigator with Garrison's office, he was to bring testimony against the entire investigation. Intimidation, bribery, falsifying evidence, even forcing witnesses to submit to a lie detector"...; ...dragging people in over and over to be questioned and cross examined and subjecting them to lie detector tests against their will..." Read what he said. He had two chances. He brought nothing.

Throughout these pages is evidence of the pressures this Grand Jury went thru just to get the case heard. The frustration comes thru the transcripts as they listen to accusations of fraud and malpractice absent of any proof. A daily battle, while Garrison and the District Attorney's office have acted appropriately in every manner.

Also, I made a "lead sheet" in this thread for preview, and there provided a link directly to that witness's transcript. Meanwhile, we welcome researchers to make best use of this material. Thank you for your support.

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Capasse Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

My name is Michael Capasse. I am a critic of the Warren Commission's conclusions in the JFK assassination. I have studied the case since 1973, and consider it an ongoing, open investigation. In the 50 years I have read about the murder, I've (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Clay Shaw Trial | The Grand Jury Testimony

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Capasse

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 12, 2023), 1 articles, 1 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Here is something for the JFK Community as we approach the 60th year anniversary.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 18, 2023 at 10:01:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend