Clay Shaw Trial | The Grand Jury Testimony

These transcripts have been available in a pdf format, and are now easily accessible on a platform for all to read. I have gone thru each of the available witnesses and set up a structure that is comprehensive and simple to navigate. In transcribing these documents some minor grammatical, or punctual, errors may have occurred in the process.
It is a fascinating read that demonstrates the foundation Garrison needed to move this case to trial. There is absolutely no malpractice of unethical behavior on the part the DA's office in this matter. Jim Garrison offered and insisted on a preliminary hearing and invited the Defense to preview the evidence. It was confirmed by three judges to move forward, and that in turn, prompted these Grand Jury proceedings.
There is evidence of US Military Bases being robbed for the Anti-Castro fight, involving David Ferrie & CIA. Witness tampering, not by the DA, but by Walter Sheridan, according to Red Strate, sent there to shut down Garrison. Attempted bribery, and threatening a judge, were just two things going on involving "Red" & Ed Baldwin. Some discussion of Clay Shaw being Clay Bertrand, and the mysterious visitor with a briefcase in Shaw's office.
John Heindel was a Marine who served with Oswald in Atsugi Japan, He was supposed to be the soldier that had spoken Russian with Lee during the morning 'muster'. WC Attorney Jenner, prepared an affidavit from Kerry Thornley, that it was the same guy. Although Thornley wasn't sure, he went along with it. It was a LIE! John Heindel never had spoken Russian in his life.
William Gurvich was a former investigator with Garrison's office, he was to bring testimony against the entire investigation. Intimidation, bribery, falsifying evidence, even forcing witnesses to submit to a lie detector"...; ...dragging people in over and over to be questioned and cross examined and subjecting them to lie detector tests against their will..." Read what he said. He had two chances. He brought nothing.
Throughout these pages is evidence of the pressures this Grand Jury went thru just to get the case heard. The frustration comes thru the transcripts as they listen to accusations of fraud and malpractice absent of any proof. A daily battle, while Garrison and the District Attorney's office have acted appropriately in every manner.
Also, I made a "lead sheet" in this thread for preview, and there provided a link directly to that witness's transcript.