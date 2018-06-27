 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

Civil advocacy groups denounce Supreme Court decision to uphold Trump's Muslim Ban 3.0

By       Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/27/18

Author 65550
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
- Advertisement -

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, Tuesday (June 26, 2018) ruled in favor of the third iteration of President Donald Trump's travel ban (known as Muslim Ban 3.0) on five Muslim countries.

The current ban, announced in September, prohibits entry into the US by most people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim majority countries, blocking travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

The Supreme Court decision was widely denounced by civil advocacy, Arab, Muslim and religious groups as well as lawyers. Surprisingly, even the atheists also bitterly criticized the decision.

The American Civil Liberties Union sent out a series of tweets harshly criticizing a Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday (June 26, 2018) that upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban. The ACLU compared it to the court allowing the government to imprison Japanese Americans during World War II. The organization also called on the public to demonstrate against the decision.

- Advertisement -

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is deeply troubled and disappointed by the decision of the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) today (June 26) to uphold President Donald Trump's Arab and Muslim Ban. The ADC President Samer Khalaf said:,"This decision is a repugnant affirmation that religion or national origin can be used to determine ones access to basic freedoms. Regardless of today's decision the implementation of the Ban has shown that it is xenophobic, bigoted, anti-Arab and Islamophobic."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today (June 26, 2018) decried the U.S. Supreme Court's decision announced this morning to allow the Muslim Ban 3.0 to remain in effect.

In a statement in reaction to today's ruling, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said: "This is a setback; not the end of the road. Today, the Supreme Court made it clear that the responsibility will continue to be on the American Muslim community and its allies to push for an end to the Muslim Ban. The Supreme Court's decision is an invitation to inject discrimination back into our immigration system. More than half a century ago, Congress abandoned a racist immigration system that preferred some races over others. This decision is an abandonment of that milestone. The Muslim Ban's bigotry should have been as clear to the Supreme Court as it is to the Muslims demonized by it. Apparently, everyone but the Supreme Court can see the decision for what it is: an expression of animosity."

- Advertisement -

Keith Ellison: Today's ruling will be remembered as a mark of shame

In a message Rep. Keith Ellison, who is leaving the congress to contest for Attorney General of Minnesota, said:

"Our nation was founded on the principles of religious freedom and tolerance. Yet today's ruling has lent legitimacy to the Islamophobia and scapegoating that was a hallmark of this President's campaign, and which remains a central focus of his Administration.

"The United States has always been a nation of immigrants -- a beacon for those seeking refuge from war, tyranny, oppression, and instability. We've aspired to govern in the spirit of the words so many have read at the bottom of the Statue of Liberty, "give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free." And we've all been made better for it.

"Today's decision falls far below those ideals. It is unjust, and it will be remembered as a mark of shame on our nation's history. But until then, it's never been more important for us to fight for an America that respects the humanity we all share."

Quaker Lobby Denounces Supreme Court Ruling: The Quaker Lobby, the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL), strongly criticized the Supreme Court for ruling in support of yet another Muslim travel ban. "This ruling does not change the fact that President Trump's executive order immorally and intentionally targets Muslim citizens, immigrants, and visitors from reuniting with their family members and traveling to the United States," said Diane Randall, Executive Secretary for FCNL. "Quakers strongly oppose this Muslim ban and all means of religious and racial discrimination. Detention and exclusion of individuals based on religion or country of origin is unjust."

- Advertisement -

Atheists condemn Supreme Court decision Permitting Trump's Muslim travel ban

Tellingly a number of secular groups have spoken out against the decision, calling it a form of religious discrimination. In other words a whole bunch of atheists are defending Muslims and religious freedom, because discrimination on the basis of religion should concern all of us.

Larry T. Decker, Executive Director of the Secular Coalition for America said:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 