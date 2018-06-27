- Advertisement -

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, Tuesday (June 26, 2018) ruled in favor of the third iteration of President Donald Trump's travel ban (known as Muslim Ban 3.0) on five Muslim countries.

The current ban, announced in September, prohibits entry into the US by most people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim majority countries, blocking travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

The Supreme Court decision was widely denounced by civil advocacy, Arab, Muslim and religious groups as well as lawyers. Surprisingly, even the atheists also bitterly criticized the decision.

The American Civil Liberties Union sent out a series of tweets harshly criticizing a Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday (June 26, 2018) that upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban. The ACLU compared it to the court allowing the government to imprison Japanese Americans during World War II. The organization also called on the public to demonstrate against the decision.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is deeply troubled and disappointed by the decision of the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) today (June 26) to uphold President Donald Trump's Arab and Muslim Ban. The ADC President Samer Khalaf said:,"This decision is a repugnant affirmation that religion or national origin can be used to determine ones access to basic freedoms. Regardless of today's decision the implementation of the Ban has shown that it is xenophobic, bigoted, anti-Arab and Islamophobic."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today (June 26, 2018) decried the U.S. Supreme Court's decision announced this morning to allow the Muslim Ban 3.0 to remain in effect.

In a statement in reaction to today's ruling, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said: "This is a setback; not the end of the road. Today, the Supreme Court made it clear that the responsibility will continue to be on the American Muslim community and its allies to push for an end to the Muslim Ban. The Supreme Court's decision is an invitation to inject discrimination back into our immigration system. More than half a century ago, Congress abandoned a racist immigration system that preferred some races over others. This decision is an abandonment of that milestone. The Muslim Ban's bigotry should have been as clear to the Supreme Court as it is to the Muslims demonized by it. Apparently, everyone but the Supreme Court can see the decision for what it is: an expression of animosity."

Keith Ellison: Today's ruling will be remembered as a mark of shame

In a message Rep. Keith Ellison, who is leaving the congress to contest for Attorney General of Minnesota, said:

"Our nation was founded on the principles of religious freedom and tolerance. Yet today's ruling has lent legitimacy to the Islamophobia and scapegoating that was a hallmark of this President's campaign, and which remains a central focus of his Administration.

"The United States has always been a nation of immigrants -- a beacon for those seeking refuge from war, tyranny, oppression, and instability. We've aspired to govern in the spirit of the words so many have read at the bottom of the Statue of Liberty, "give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free." And we've all been made better for it.

"Today's decision falls far below those ideals. It is unjust, and it will be remembered as a mark of shame on our nation's history. But until then, it's never been more important for us to fight for an America that respects the humanity we all share."

Quaker Lobby Denounces Supreme Court Ruling: The Quaker Lobby, the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL), strongly criticized the Supreme Court for ruling in support of yet another Muslim travel ban. "This ruling does not change the fact that President Trump's executive order immorally and intentionally targets Muslim citizens, immigrants, and visitors from reuniting with their family members and traveling to the United States," said Diane Randall, Executive Secretary for FCNL. "Quakers strongly oppose this Muslim ban and all means of religious and racial discrimination. Detention and exclusion of individuals based on religion or country of origin is unjust."

Atheists condemn Supreme Court decision Permitting Trump's Muslim travel ban

Tellingly a number of secular groups have spoken out against the decision, calling it a form of religious discrimination. In other words a whole bunch of atheists are defending Muslims and religious freedom, because discrimination on the basis of religion should concern all of us.

Larry T. Decker, Executive Director of the Secular Coalition for America said:

